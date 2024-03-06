GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has a framework in place to prevent, detect and respond to situations of potential wrongdoing and to safeguard the integrity, fairness, openness and transparency of the federal procurement system.

PSPC has suspended the security status of GC Strategies Inc. The suspension precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements.

This action is in addition to the November 2023 decision by PSPC to suspend GC Strategies Inc. from participating in PSPC procurement processes and instruments, including standing offers and supply arrangements, as well as participating in new procurement opportunities undertaken by PSPC.

The suspensions are in place until further notice.

