DENSO Opens Cutting-Edge R&D Center in Plano, Texas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced that it will invest $1.3M to open the Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center in Plano, Texas. DENSO will use the state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) lab to innovate connected technologies and vehicle service solutions in support of its long-term plan, the company's guidepost for creating new value in future mobility. With close proximity to Toyota Motor North America, Inc., headquarters, the facility will help strengthen DENSO's longstanding relationship with Toyota and afford each new opportunities for industry-advancing collaboration.

Sixty employees from three DENSO groups are located at the site. These include DENSO International America, Inc. Sales and Engineering; DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., which focuses on vehicle service parts and tools; and DENSO TEN, a DENSO subsidiary that produces automotive electronics. This configuration provides an environment that increases collaboration and efficiency as these teams work collectively to innovate connected technologies, both in and outside the car, and improve the post-purchase customer experience. DENSO, which has made attracting local talent to the facility a priority, plans to grow its workforce in Plano over the coming years.

"This technical center, and our Texas employees, will play an important role as DENSO continues to develop advanced technologies that will redefine transportation," said David Williams, director of Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center, DENSO. "We look forward to beginning work on new and exciting products that will undoubtedly enhance DENSO's larger R&D ecosystem."

Toyota, along with other DENSO customers, will help accelerate DENSO R&D activities at the new site and spark new advancements in future mobility, connected technology and vehicle servicing.

"Toyota and DENSO have long been known for being at the forefront of automotive innovation, often times doing so together," said Zack Hicks, chief executive officer and president, Toyota Connected North America, and executive vice president and chief digital officer, Toyota Motor North America. "Through the Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center, we look forward to building upon that tradition and collaborating further to take the next step forward in a new era of mobility."

The mobility industry has evolved rapidly in the last decade, with new technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence impacting development of the automotive market. DENSO is addressing this industry transformation through its Second Founding, which expands the company's focus to software-based technologies and complements its long history of hardware expertise. The Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center facility supports these efforts, as do the recent openings of other DENSO R&D centers in Montréal, Canada and Seattle.

"DENSO's expansion into Plano is key to our continued R&D growth on a global and regional scale and helps us advance our work with valued customers like Toyota," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer of DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American headquarters. "Developing software solutions that enhance mobility means recruiting the right people for the task. This is why DENSO is invested in creating research labs across North America that employ the brightest and best of local talent."

"We are thrilled that DENSO has chosen Plano to expand their R&D Center," said Harry LaRosiliere, mayor of Plano. "It is exciting to attract another international corporation and add to the global portfolio of companies that reside here in the City of Excellence."

DENSO will host an opening ceremony at the facility to celebrate its launch on Sept. 17, where DENSO leaders, employees and local officials are expected to attend.

