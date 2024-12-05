DENSO Assembles, Donates 41 Bicycles to Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition as Part of Build-a-Bike Program

Initiative reflects automotive manufacturer's commitment to product quality, team building and community

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Team members at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, have assembled 41 bikes for the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition (GNSC) to donate to local families this holiday season. DENSO also provided helmets with each bicycle.

DENSO's donation is part of a company program called Build-a-Bike that for six years has allowed the Guelph location to give back to local families during the holidays. Through Build-a-Bike, which began in 2017 and was paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, DENSO has built 238 bicycles for Guelph community members to date.

DENSO gave this year's gift to GNSC today in a gathering at its Guelph location. During the event, DENSO also announced it would donate C$2,000 to GNSC's North End Harvest Market.

"When our community comes together for a common cause, good things happen," said Brendan Johnson, executive director of GNSC. "We're grateful for DENSO's commitment to Build-a-Bike, which amounts to much more than just assembling bicycles. It can make all the difference in creating a memorable holiday for our neighbours and friends in Guelph. These bikes are a gift of love and kindness to the community."

Build-a-Bike begins each fall as DENSO Guelph employees team up to earn parts, reinforce product quality principles and assemble the bikes. Grand River Cycle inspects the bicycles prior to distribution and, as the holidays draw near, GNSC helps match them with local families and completes deliveries. This year's donation includes bikes and helmets of various sizes, fitted for young children up to adults.

"Whether we're building an automotive product or a bike for a family, our focuses on quality and safety always shine through," said John Klassen, president of the DENSO Guelph facility. "I'd like to thank our DENSO team, GNSC and Grand River Cycle, who always make this a fun opportunity for us to use our manufacturing skills to help people in the community."

DENSO's Guelph location was recognized in 2023 by Canada's Top 100 Employers as one of the Waterloo Area's Top Employers. The site is currently hiring for various roles. To apply, go here.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier.

