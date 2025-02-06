DENSO Guelph, Ontario, Location Repeats with Top Employer Recognitions

DENSO listed among Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers for second straight year, as one of the Waterloo Area's Top Employers for third year in a row

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today its Guelph, Ontario, manufacturing facility has been named one of Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers and Waterloo Area's Top Employers for 2025.

Now celebrating its 25th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. to recognize employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

This is the second straight year DENSO's Guelph team has been recognized among Southwestern Ontario's Top Employers and its third year in a row as one of the Waterloo Area's Top Employers.

Competition organizers evaluate workplaces through several criteria, including atmosphere, employee communication, employee benefits, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement. Like years past, DENSO in Guelph rated highly for its efforts to upskill team members through apprenticeship and leadership programs, to provide flexible work options for team members nearing retirement, and to give back to those in Guelph.

"I could not be prouder of our team," said John Klassen, president of the DENSO Guelph location. "It's because of them that we are able to repeat these honours. And it's also because of them that we are able to build community inside and outside our walls. This will continue to drive our success, helping us create lasting systems of support with each other and our neighbours."

DENSO established its Guelph location over 20 years ago. Today the team of more than 700 work together to manufacture leading thermal solutions for major automakers across North America and support DENSO's mission of contributing to a better world. Locally, the team is a supporter of the Grand Slam of Curling, Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition, Tour de Guelph and other community-focused initiatives.

The site is currently hiring for various manufacturing and business roles. To apply, go here.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier.

