DENSO Joins MOBI Consortium to Help Standardize Blockchain Technology for Future Mobility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). MOBI is a global consortium of businesses and organizations dedicated to innovating mobility services through blockchain technology, or a decentralized record of data transactions linked through cryptography. By collaborating with MOBI, DENSO joins other automotive and technology leaders who aim to leverage blockchain to create mobility ecosystems that are more secure, foster more seamless exchanges of data and payments, and bolster shared mobility services.

In the consortium, DENSO will help lead the Connected Mobility & Data Marketplace (CMDM) Working Group, which will focus on building standards and policies for the application of blockchain in automotive-related settings. Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development at DENSO, will serve as vice-chair for CMDM.

"Blockchain is becoming increasingly important to the future of mobility," said Berg. "With the ever-important need for more collaboration across the industry, CMDM's research in areas like data transfer, validation and micropayments will help us create standards and policies promoting safety and security for drivers and connected vehicles. We're excited to join such a distinguished and innovative group and look forward to seeing where blockchain takes us in the future."

More broadly, DENSO is examining how blockchain can be leveraged to help transportation stakeholders collaborate more freely and securely. This offers potentially large dividends in wide areas of mobility – from improved fleet management to optimized carshare services and more. DENSO's research with MOBI also supports its long-term policy, a strategic roadmap that guides the company as it creates new value in emerging transportation spaces through innovation and unique partnerships.

MOBI is a nonprofit smart mobility consortium that works with forward-thinking companies, governments and NGOs to make mobility services more efficient, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested by promoting standards and accelerating the adoption of blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies in the mobility industry.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About MOBI

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) was created to help the mobility industry apply secure, peer-to-peer blockchain technologies to improve people's lives by making mobility more efficient and affordable, reducing congestion and pollution, and improving safety. MOBI's mission is to explore blockchain and related technologies, promote standards, and accelerate adoption for the benefit of the industry, consumers, and communities. MOBI seeks to address the needs of the emerging, connected, and on-demand multi-modal smart mobility ecosystems. Further information about MOBI and its member organization can be found at www.dlt.mobi.

