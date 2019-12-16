DENSO and NTT Communications Starts Validating Jointly Developed Vehicle Security Operation Center Technology to Realize Resilient Security Solutions for Connected Cars

1. Background Today, connected cars are becoming increasingly popular and sophisticated. In this evolution, novel automotive technologies and solutions continuously appear utilizing ICT technology. Concurrently, cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated and stealthy. Thus, cybersecurity in connected car is paramount. They need security technology that can swiftly detect and analyze cyberattacks and then seamlessly provide the appropriate support according to the situation.

2. Joint development efforts

Since 2017, DENSO and NTT Com have been developing V-SOC technology to detect cyberattacks and identify the affected area by the cyberattacks based on analysis of data, which are output from a vehicle's security systems. In this research, the two companies have studied how to improve the safety and availability of connected cars and enable quick security responses by using V-SOC technology that can provide appropriate support as the situation demands.

3. Details of the joint development

The two companies will start to validate V-SOC technology in a test environment to realize resilient security solution for connected cars. Different types of cyberattacks will be conducted on test vehicles to see how effectively the V-SOC detects these attacks and analyzes the affected area by the cyberattacks. V-SOC technology will be improved by repeatedly responding to various forms of cyberattacks.

4. Role of each company in development and the verification

• DENSO

DENSO will provide information security, vehicle communication, and data analysis technologies used in in-vehicle systems, connected cars, and MaaS development.

• NTT Com

NTT Com will use its technology related to networks, cloud computing, and managed security services (e.g., IT-SOC). Moreover, the latest security technology of the NTT Group will be fully leveraged, including analysis technology of NTT Security and research results of NTT Secure Platform Laboratories.

5. Future prospects

By accelerating the development of cybersecurity technology through this validation, the two companies will help build a safer and more secure automotive society.

