Neo Financial takes first spot on the Fast 50 list with exceptional three-year growth of 154,022 per cent



TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. Now in its 27th year, the Technology Fast 50™ program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's leading technology companies—highlighting their commitment to innovation, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth. This year, the average three-year growth of the Technology Fast 50 winners is 3,559 per cent.

"The winners of this year's program exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive exceptional growth amid economic uncertainties and technological disruptions," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These remarkable companies have positioned themselves as growth leaders in their respective sectors, paving the way as catalysts and setting new benchmarks for success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize them as the driving force behind the country's technological advancement and economic prosperity."

According to Deloitte's annual survey of Technology Fast 50 program executive leaders, the top ranked challenge facing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies is attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, followed closely by developing new products and services and expanding globally.

Furthermore, with over 97 per cent of technology companies planning on investing in IT in the next year, the survey shows that generative AI has gained momentum in only a year. While 67 per cent of respondents indicated that the technology is a generational innovation comparable to the internet, more than four in ten (44%) said they are already deploying it in their own businesses, compared to 24 per cent of the companies surveyed in 2023.

2024 winners: Fintech, travel, smart ventilation solutions, and clean mobility lead the way



At the top of this year's Technology Fast 50 list, with a three-year growth of 154,022 per cent, is Neo Financial, leaping from the number one spot in the Companies-to-Watch category last year. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

Hopper, an accredited travel agency from Montreal that partners with airlines, hotels, homes, and car rental providers across the globe, earns the top ranking in the Enterprise—Industry Leaders category. With a three-year growth of 1,207 per cent, the company has ranked as #1 travel app in over 70 countries, aspiring to be the world's best — and most fun — place to book travel.

With a three-year growth of 6,610 per cent, Oxygen8 Solutions Inc. takes the first spot of the Clean Technology category. The Vancouver-based company develops smart ventilation solutions that provide fresh, filtered outside air to building occupants with minimal carbon emissions, creating comfortable, healthy, and energy-efficient indoor environments.

In the Companies-to-Watch category, Inmotive has the highest revenue growth at 8,829 per cent. Headquartered in North York, the company is the inventor of Ingear, an ultra-efficient multi-speed powertrain technology that accelerates clean mobility adoption by making electric vehicles more affordable, playing an important role in mitigating climate change.

90 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500™ ranking this year

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 90 Canadian companies made that list. The complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners will be released on November 21 and you can view them here once available.

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50



# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 154022 % Neo Financial Calgary Alberta 2 16169 % PurposeMed Calgary Alberta 3 13290 % TealBook Toronto Ontario 4 12854 % UniUni Richmond BC 5 9578 % Relay Toronto ON 6 8461 % BoomerangFX Mississauga ON 7 4306 % Nevvon North York ON 8 3022 % Aquanow Vancouver BC 9 2443 % Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSXV: NURS) Vancouver BC 10 2360 % nesto Montreal QC 11 2015 % BioRender Toronto ON 12 1980 % Stay22 Montreal QC 13 1748 % DealMaker Toronto ON 14 1451 % ZayZoon Calgary AB 15 1444 % Noibu Ottawa ON 16 1276 % RideCo Waterloo ON 17 1160 % Telna Toronto ON 18 1128 % Fellow Ottawa ON 19 1115 % Smile Digital Health Toronto ON 20 1063 % Showpass Calgary AB 21 1033 % PixMob Montreal QC 22 981 % Operto Vancouver BC 23 929 % headversity Calgary AB 24 890 % DOZR Kitchener ON 25 880 % KOHO Vancouver BC 26 870 % ShopThing Toronto ON 27 858 % Conquest Planning Winnipeg MB 28 770 % PocketHealth Inc. Toronto ON 29 743 % BenchSci Toronto ON 30 730 % BossPac Technologies Calgary AB 31 686 % Site 2020 Dartmouth NS 32 671 % Irwin Toronto ON 33 662 % Certn Victoria BC 34 622 % Humi Toronto ON 35 595 % Zensurance Toronto ON 36 588 % Staffy Health Toronto ON 37 548 % Forma.ai Toronto ON 38 535 % Knowledgehook Toronto ON 39 516 % Plooto Toronto ON 40 490 % Potloc Montreal QC 41 484 % Trolley Westmount QC 42 475 % Traction Rec Vancouver BC 43 467 % LumiQ Toronto ON 44 456 % Loans Canada Toronto ON 45 445 % Knak Nepean ON 46 431 % WeyMedia Dieppe NB 47 423 % MEDFAR Clinical Solutions Montreal QC 48 414 % MindBridge Analytics Ottawa ON 49 411 % Lü Quebec QC 50 406 % Klue Vancouver BC

ENTERPRISE—INDUSTRY LEADERS



# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 1207 % Hopper Montreal QC 2 823 % GoBolt Toronto ON 3 814 % Clutch Etobicoke ON 4 799 % ApplyBoard Kitchener ON 5 502 % Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) Montreal QC 6 445 % Mistplay Montreal QC 7 377 % StackAdapt Toronto ON 8 365 % League Toronto ON 9 348 % Miovision Kitchener ON 10 334 % eStruxture Data Centers Montreal QC 11 333 % Propel (TSX: PRL) Toronto ON 12 329 % LiveBarn Montreal QC 13 320 % Jane App North Vancouver BC 14 307 % Jobber Edmonton AB 15 267 % Petal Quebec City QC

CLEAN TECHNOLOGY



# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 6610 % Oxygen8 Solutions Inc. Vancouver BC 2 3436 % GHGSat Montreal QC 3 2154 % SWTCH Toronto ON 4 1002 % Ground Effects Environment Services Incorporated RM of Sherwood SK 5 967 % CarboNet Vancouver BC 6 645 % Validere Technologies Toronto ON 7 637 % Food Cycle Science Ottawa ON 8 555 % MineSense Technologies Ltd. Vancouver BC 9 352 % Corinex Vancouver BC 10 224 % Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA) Mississauga ON 11 217 % Envo Drive Systems Inc. Burnaby BC 12 207 % UgoWork Quebec QC 13 201 % Stromcore Energy Inc. Mississauga ON 14 156 % OneSoft Solutions Inc. Edmonton AB 15 137 % Mysa St.John's NL

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH



# Growth (%) Company name City Region 1 8829 % Inmotive North York ON 2 4649 % BrainBox AI Montreal QC 3 4048 % CapIntel Toronto ON 4 3836 % Qube Technologies Calgary AB 5 3687 % PostGrid Toronto ON 6 3257 % veritree Vancouver BC 7 3126 % Float Toronto ON 8 2738 % Avricore Health (TSX-V:AVCR) Vancouver BC 9 1791 % Novisto Montreal QC 10 1283 % Tailscale Toronto ON 11 1115 % InnerSpace Newmarket ON 12 757 % TryCycle Data Systems Ottawa ON 13 562 % Vetster Toronto ON 14 542 % Kahi Ottawa ON 15 540 % MinuteBox Thornhill ON

