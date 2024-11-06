Deloitte Canada reveals its annual Technology Fast 50 program winners Français

Neo Financial takes first spot on the Fast 50 list with exceptional three-year growth of 154,022 per cent

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. Now in its 27th year, the Technology Fast 50 program recognizes the world-class achievements of Canada's leading technology companies—highlighting their commitment to innovation, strong leadership, and rapid revenue growth. This year, the average three-year growth of the Technology Fast 50 winners is 3,559 per cent.

Deloitte Canada is pleased to announce the winners of its Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch awards. (CNW Group/Deloitte Canada)
"The winners of this year's program exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive exceptional growth amid economic uncertainties and technological disruptions," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These remarkable companies have positioned themselves as growth leaders in their respective sectors, paving the way as catalysts and setting new benchmarks for success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize them as the driving force behind the country's technological advancement and economic prosperity."

According to Deloitte's annual survey of Technology Fast 50 program executive leaders, the top ranked challenge facing Canada's fastest-growing technology companies is attracting and retaining a qualified workforce, followed closely by developing new products and services and expanding globally.

Furthermore, with over 97 per cent of technology companies planning on investing in IT in the next year, the survey shows that generative AI has gained momentum in only a year. While 67 per cent of respondents indicated that the technology is a generational innovation comparable to the internet, more than four in ten (44%) said they are already deploying it in their own businesses, compared to 24 per cent of the companies surveyed in 2023.

2024 winners: Fintech, travel, smart ventilation solutions, and clean mobility lead the way

At the top of this year's Technology Fast 50 list, with a three-year growth of 154,022 per cent, is Neo Financial, leaping from the number one spot in the Companies-to-Watch category last year. Headquartered in Calgary, the company is building a smarter financial experience for all Canadians using the latest technology. Specializing in savings and credit products, Neo Financial is on a journey to reshape the financial future for millions of people in Canada.

Hopper, an accredited travel agency from Montreal that partners with airlines, hotels, homes, and car rental providers across the globe, earns the top ranking in the Enterprise—Industry Leaders category. With a three-year growth of 1,207 per cent, the company has ranked as #1 travel app in over 70 countries, aspiring to be the world's best — and most fun — place to book travel.

With a three-year growth of 6,610 per cent, Oxygen8 Solutions Inc. takes the first spot of the Clean Technology category. The Vancouver-based company develops smart ventilation solutions that provide fresh, filtered outside air to building occupants with minimal carbon emissions, creating comfortable, healthy, and energy-efficient indoor environments.

In the Companies-to-Watch category, Inmotive has the highest revenue growth at 8,829 per cent. Headquartered in North York, the company is the inventor of Ingear, an ultra-efficient multi-speed powertrain technology that accelerates clean mobility adoption by making electric vehicles more affordable, playing an important role in mitigating climate change.

90 Canadian companies earn a spot on the Technology Fast 500 ranking this year

The Technology Fast 50 awards program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking. This year, 90 Canadian companies made that list. The complete list of Technology Fast 500 winners will be released on November 21 and you can view them here once available. 

For more information on the Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch categories, please visit: www.fast50.ca.

TECHNOLOGY FAST 50

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

154022 %

Neo Financial

Calgary

Alberta

2

16169 %

PurposeMed

Calgary

Alberta

3

13290 %

TealBook

Toronto

Ontario

4

12854 %

UniUni

Richmond

BC

5

9578 %

Relay

Toronto

ON

6

8461 %

BoomerangFX

Mississauga

ON

7

4306 %

Nevvon

North York

ON

8

3022 %

Aquanow

Vancouver

BC

9

2443 %

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSXV: NURS)

Vancouver

BC

10

2360 %

nesto

Montreal

QC

11

2015 %

BioRender

Toronto

ON

12

1980 %

Stay22

Montreal

QC

13

1748 %

DealMaker

Toronto

ON

14

1451 %

ZayZoon

Calgary

AB

15

1444 %

Noibu

Ottawa

ON

16

1276 %

RideCo

Waterloo

ON

17

1160 %

Telna

Toronto

ON

18

1128 %

Fellow

Ottawa

ON

19

1115 %

Smile Digital Health

Toronto

ON

20

1063 %

Showpass

Calgary

AB

21

1033 %

PixMob

Montreal

QC

22

981 %

Operto

Vancouver

BC

23

929 %

headversity

Calgary

AB

24

890 %

DOZR

Kitchener

ON

25

880 %

KOHO

Vancouver

BC

26

870 %

ShopThing

Toronto

ON

27

858 %

Conquest Planning

Winnipeg

MB

28

770 %

PocketHealth Inc.

Toronto

ON

29

743 %

BenchSci

Toronto

ON

30

730 %

BossPac Technologies

Calgary

AB

31

686 %

Site 2020

Dartmouth

NS

32

671 %

Irwin

Toronto

ON

33

662 %

Certn

Victoria

BC

34

622 %

Humi

Toronto

ON

35

595 %

Zensurance

Toronto

ON

36

588 %

Staffy Health

Toronto

ON

37

548 %

Forma.ai

Toronto

ON

38

535 %

Knowledgehook

Toronto

ON

39

516 %

Plooto

Toronto

ON

40

490 %

Potloc

Montreal

QC

41

484 %

Trolley

Westmount

QC

42

475 %

Traction Rec

Vancouver

BC

43

467 %

LumiQ

Toronto

ON

44

456 %

Loans Canada

Toronto

ON

45

445 %

Knak

Nepean

ON

46

431 %

WeyMedia

Dieppe

NB

47

423 %

MEDFAR Clinical Solutions

Montreal

QC

48

414 %

MindBridge Analytics

Ottawa

ON

49

411 %

Quebec

QC

50

406 %

Klue

Vancouver

BC

ENTERPRISE—INDUSTRY LEADERS

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

1207 %

Hopper

Montreal

QC

2

823 %

GoBolt

Toronto

ON

3

814 %

Clutch

Etobicoke

ON

4

799 %

ApplyBoard

Kitchener

ON

5

502 %

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD)

Montreal

QC

6

445 %

Mistplay

Montreal

QC

7

377 %

StackAdapt

Toronto

ON

8

365 %

League

Toronto

ON

9

348 %

Miovision

Kitchener

ON

10

334 %

eStruxture Data Centers

Montreal

QC

11

333 %

Propel (TSX: PRL)

Toronto

ON

12

329 %

LiveBarn

Montreal

QC

13

320 %

Jane App

North Vancouver

BC

14

307 %

Jobber

Edmonton

AB

15

267 %

Petal

Quebec City

QC

CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

6610 %

Oxygen8 Solutions Inc.

Vancouver

BC

2

3436 %

GHGSat

Montreal

QC

3

2154 %

SWTCH

Toronto

ON

4

1002 %

Ground Effects Environment Services Incorporated

RM of Sherwood

SK

5

967 %

CarboNet

Vancouver

BC

6

645 %

Validere Technologies

Toronto

ON

7

637 %

Food Cycle Science

Ottawa

ON

8

555 %

MineSense Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver

BC

9

352 %

Corinex

Vancouver

BC

10

224 %

Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA)

Mississauga

ON

11

217 %

Envo Drive Systems Inc.

Burnaby

BC

12

207 %

UgoWork

Quebec

QC

13

201 %

Stromcore Energy Inc.

Mississauga

ON

14

156 %

OneSoft Solutions Inc.

Edmonton

AB

15

137 %

Mysa

St.John's

NL

COMPANIES-TO-WATCH 

#

Growth (%)

Company name

City

Region

1

8829 %

Inmotive

North York

ON

2

4649 %

BrainBox AI

Montreal

QC

3

4048 %

CapIntel

Toronto

ON

4

3836 %

Qube Technologies

Calgary

AB

5

3687 %

PostGrid

Toronto

ON

6

3257 %

veritree

Vancouver

BC

7

3126 %

Float

Toronto

ON

8

2738 %

Avricore Health (TSX-V:AVCR)

Vancouver

BC

9

1791 %

Novisto

Montreal

QC

10

1283 %

Tailscale

Toronto

ON

11

1115 %

InnerSpace

Newmarket

ON

12

757 %

TryCycle Data Systems

Ottawa

ON

13

562 %

Vetster

Toronto

ON

14

542 %

Kahi

Ottawa

ON

15

540 %

MinuteBox

Thornhill

ON

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte Canada
At Deloitte, our Purpose is to make an impact that matters. We exist to inspire and help our people, organizations, communities, and countries to thrive by building a better future. Our work underpins a prosperous society where people can find meaning and opportunity. It builds consumer and business confidence, empowers organizations to find imaginative ways of deploying capital, enables fair, trusted, and functioning social and economic institutions, and allows our friends, families, and communities to enjoy the quality of life that comes with a sustainable future.

Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, tax and legal, financial advisory, audit and assurance, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.

Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

To learn more about Deloitte Canada, please connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, or Facebook.

