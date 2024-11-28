New report highlights firm's progress in driving meaningful change through purpose-led work

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada today released its 2024 annual impact report, Forward with Purpose: Deloitte Canada 2024 Impact Report, measuring the firm's impact and progress across business, environment, society, and governance. As a purpose-driven organization, Deloitte exists to inspire and help organizations, communities, and the country to thrive by making an impact that matters.

Deloitte Canada today released its 2024 annual impact report, measuring the firm’s impact and progress across business, environment, society, and governance. (CNW Group/Deloitte Canada)

"Deloitte's 179-year legacy of service and shared purpose drives us to address Canada's most pressing challenges and create meaningful, lasting change," says Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada and Chile. By working together alongside Canadian organizations and communities, we can amplify impact and empower Canadians to reach their full potential, achieving extraordinary outcomes."

Deloitte is committed to achieving science-based net-zero goals in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) while helping clients embark on their sustainability journeys. By implementing internal carbon pricing and investing in high-integrity market solutions, Deloitte is reducing its own carbon footprint and driving toward a sustainable economy to expand opportunities for all.

A highlight from the report is Deloitte's investment in the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project, which empowers Indigenous communities through nature-based climate solutions. This collaboration underscores Deloitte's commitment to environmental sustainability and Indigenous reconciliation, ensuring that both people and the planet thrive.

Over the past four years, Deloitte has advanced its commitment to fostering trust and rebuilding relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples through initiatives rooted in inclusion, education, employment, and economic empowerment. Building on this foundation, the firm's Renewed Reconciliation Action Plan, Expanding Horizons, introduced 15 elevated commitments aimed at deepening relationships with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, organizations, and communities. These commitments are designed to enhance Deloitte's positive impact both internally and in collaboration with its clients.

Deloitte's commitment to advancing healthcare technology is also made evident in the report, highlighting how this work is transforming patient care across Canada. Deloitte Ventures' investment in PocketHealth supports secure, real-time sharing of medical imaging, already benefiting over 1.5 million patients and hundreds of hospitals. Additionally, Deloitte's AI-powered Digital Teammate at The Ottawa Hospital enhances patient support while reducing administrative burdens, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on direct care. In collaboration with Canadian Blood Services, Deloitte helped shape a forward-looking strategic plan to meet evolving patient needs and ensure a sustainable donor base, reinforcing the firm's role as a trusted advisor in strategic, sustainable healthcare solutions.

The report also highlights Deloitte's ongoing dedication to delivering impact through education and skills development. As part of Deloitte's commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA), the firm takes pride in their Bloom Scholarship Program, which provides opportunities for students from equity-seeking groups to receive support. Through the Bloom Scholarship Program, Deloitte has disbursed $140,000 in scholarships to 28 students, each of whom also received a four-month work term opportunity at the firm. Moreover, Deloitte is proud to empower its employees to share their knowledge and skills in underserved communities through programs like WorldClass, which has reached over 2.4 million people in Canada and Chile since its inception. In the 2024 fiscal year, Deloitte employees contributed a combined 35,376 hours of volunteer and pro bono work to support communities.

Finally, Deloitte's commitment to limitless potential through everyday learning and development, including Deloitte University and GenAI fluency programs, ensures employees are well-equipped to succeed and lead in the marketplace. Paired with robust wellness initiatives and comprehensive employee benefits, Deloitte fosters a supportive and thriving work environment that puts its people and their well-being at the forefront.

"Our greatest asset is and has always been our people," says Viel. "By equipping them with the support, tools and opportunities to lead change, we amplify our collective impact on society."

For more details on Deloitte's impactful work in FY24, read the full report here.

