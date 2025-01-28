MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced an investment of over $123 million in transit funding for the City of Mississauga, through the Canada Public Transit Fund and the Zero Emissions Transit Fund.

Canada Public Transit Fund

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, Mississauga's transit authority, MiWay, will receive a funding allocation of over $112 million over 10 years. This new funding will contribute toward upgrading, replacing, or modernizing Mississauga's public transit infrastructure, and help to maintain a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 through to 2036, will help increase Mississauga's housing supply and affordability, developing more complete, transit-oriented communities and contributing to the fight against climate change.

Zero Emissions Transit Fund

The federal government is contributing up to $10.9 million, through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), to support the acquisition of hydrogen fuel cell buses. Hydrogen fuel cell buses offer a cleaner fuel option, emitting water and warm air instead of harmful tailpipe emissions.

In 2022, over 43,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were emitted by the City's public transit fleet. Purchasing 10 made-in-Canada hydrogen fuel cell electric buses is part of Mississauga's commitment to substantially reduce carbon emissions, while ensuring residents continue to have access to reliable and affordable public transit. Part of this investment will also support the installation of the necessary hydrogen fueling equipment infrastructure at the Malton Bus Depot.

Mississauga will be the first municipality in Ontario to demonstrate the commercial and technical viability of powering public transportation using a local green hydrogen fuel source.

The federal government is working alongside its partners to ensure Canadians will be able to live near reliable, sustainable public transit networks, connecting them to their jobs, services, and communities.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves to live in an affordable, sustainable community near quality public transit. Today's announcements will make a big difference, but our work here isn't done. We will continue working with Mississauga to advance solutions for housing affordability and sustainability."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Instructure, and Communities

"Our government is making historic investments in Mississauga to connect housing, transit, and sustainability. Today's $123 million funding to Mississauga will ensure more residents can live near reliable and sustainable public transit, making it easier for families to get to work, school, and services. These investments are not just about infrastructure—they're about making homes more accessible, reducing commute times, and creating vibrant, connected neighborhoods where families can thrive."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business and Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville

"The federal transit investments announced today are a big step forward for Mississauga and our residents. Through the Canada Public Transit Fund and Zero Emission Transit Fund, we'll be able to upgrade our transit system over the next decade, including cleaner buses to support our climate change goals. These initiatives will help make life more affordable, make public transit more reliable and strengthen our city for everyone who calls Mississauga home."

Her Worship Carolyn Parrish, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

Quick Facts

Through the Baseline Funding Stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund, the City of Mississauga will receive up to $112,416,290 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Baseline funding is conditional on the City of Mississauga submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

will receive up to over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Baseline funding is conditional on the submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements , which offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting livable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding , which will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding , which will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The CTPF also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), the federal government is contributing up to $10,937,954 to the City of Mississauga .

to the . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission school buses and transit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By adopting zero emission technologies, such as battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

Associated Links

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Prime Minister news release: The largest public transit investment in Canadian history

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/07/17/largest-public-transit-investment-canadian-hist

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; City of Mississauga Media Relations: [email protected], 905-615-3200, ext. 5232