Defeat Duchenne Canada has granted 17.73 million dollars to Duchenne muscular dystrophy research since its founding

Defeat Duchenne Canada (formerly Jesse's Journey) has been Canada's largest funder of Duchenne muscular dystrophy research for more than 29 years.

LONDON, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Defeat Duchenne Canada, the country's leader in Duchenne muscular dystrophy-funded research, is proud to announce that it will grant $880,320 toward five promising research projects this year – making the total awarded over its 29-year history $17.73M.

One in every 5,000 boys is born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common fatal form of muscular dystrophy. This condition is relentless. It slowly weakens the body's muscles, deteriorating the function of vital organs and ultimately - shortening their life. Although there are medical treatments in current clinical trials to slow disease progression, there is no cure.

"Research is the only way to find a cure and improve care. But we cannot do this alone - it is a partnership with scientists, clinicians, and families working closely together to serve one common purpose: improving the health and quality of life for children and young adults living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy," shares Lisa McCoy, Chief Executive Officer of Defeat Duchenne Canada.

The five new projects will enter a three-year agreement with Defeat Duchenne Canada, joining six other research projects in years two and three of their funding. "As a non-profit organization, Defeat Duchenne Canada relies entirely on donations from our community to invest in the most promising research opportunities. Thanks to our donors' exceptional vision and generosity, we have funded 61 projects by eminent researchers worldwide. Yet, our journey is far from over, and we remain committed to our mission until all children can live a long and active life," McCoy concludes.

The pipeline of potential treatments for this life-shortening disease has never been so full of promise. Join Defeat Duchenne Canada for their 2023/24 Research Grant Announcement on Thursday, January 25, from 7-8:30 p.m. ET as they unveil this year's research grant recipients and learn about their ground-breaking work: defeatduchenne.ca/research-announcement.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy and support to ensure our boys can live long and active lives.

www.defeatduchenne.ca

