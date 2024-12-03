Deadline to Apply for a Special Ballot Approaches

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

For the by-election currently under way in Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ), Elections Canada has put measures in place to ensure that electors can still vote by mail despite the service disruption at Canada Post. It may take longer than usual for electors to receive and return their special ballots, so they are encouraged to plan ahead.





), Elections Canada has put measures in place to ensure that electors can still vote by mail despite the service disruption at Canada Post. It may take longer than usual for electors to receive and return their special ballots, so they are encouraged to plan ahead. The deadline to apply to vote by special ballot (e.g. vote by mail or at the local Elections Canada office) is Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m.





Those wishing to vote by mail who apply by the deadline will be sent a special ballot voting kit and given options for returning their completed ballot by courier. They can also return it in person at the local Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City before polls close on election day.





Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who reside in the riding of Cloverdale–Langley City from Monday, November 11, 2024, to election day, Monday, December 16, 2024, are eligible to vote.

Returning special ballots by courier:

Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at the local Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City using the special ballot process. The office is open seven days a week.

The deadline to apply to vote at the local Elections Canada office is Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m. (local time). Electors who apply at the Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]