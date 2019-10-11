Deadline Approaches to Apply to Vote by Mail or at an Elections Canada Office

GATINEAU, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

Electors who will be away during advance polls or on election day, or who find it more convenient, can vote by mail or in person at an Elections Canada office. Deadlines apply.

Voting by mail:

Electors who want to vote by mail need to apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible.

To apply, electors can complete their application form online, or send a paper form by mail. Paper forms are available at any Elections Canada office.

Applications submitted online or to Elections Canada headquarters in Ottawa must be received by Tuesday, October 15 , 6:00 p.m. Eastern time . Applications submitted to an Elections Canada office are due by Tuesday, October 15 , 6:00 p.m. local time .

Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their special ballot voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to be received by Elections Canada by the election day deadline ( Monday, October 21 , 6:00 p.m. ).

Voting at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at any Elections Canada office using the special ballot process. The offices are open seven days a week.

The deadline to apply to vote at an Elections Canada office is Tuesday, October 15 , 6:00 p.m. local time .

, . Electors who apply at their Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time. They also have until polls close on election day to return their marked ballot to their Elections Canada office.

For electors who have applied at an office outside their riding, ballots must arrive at Elections Canada headquarters in Ottawa by election day, Monday, October 21 , 6:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

