Electors can vote by mail or in person at an Elections Canada office if they will be away from their riding on advance polling days or on election day or if it's more convenient for them. Deadlines apply.

We strongly encourage electors who are self-isolating, or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case or who cannot wear a mask to apply to vote by mail.

Voting by mail

Electors who want to vote by mail should apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. They need to allow time for their kit to reach them and for them to return their completed ballot to Elections Canada by election day.

Once electors have applied to vote by mail, they cannot change their mind and vote in person at advance polls or on election day.

Electors can complete an application online . They can also call Elections Canada to request a paper form, print one from the website or get one at any Elections Canada office. Electors must include proof of their identity and address with their application.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Tuesday, September 14, 6:00 p.m., local time.

, , . After approving an elector's application to vote by mail, Elections Canada sends them a special ballot voting kit.

Each special ballot voting kit includes a pre-addressed return envelope with prepaid postage.

Electors whose return envelope is addressed to their local Elections Canada office must return their completed special ballot either by mail or in person to that office. They can also return it in person at their polling station by dropping it in a ballot box specifically set up for that purpose before polls close on election day, that is, Monday, September 20 .

. Electors whose return envelope is addressed to 440 Coventry Road in Ottawa, Ontario must make sure their completed ballot arrives at that address by 6:00 p.m., Eastern time, on election day.

Voting at an Elections Canada office

Electors can also vote at any Elections Canada office using the special ballot process. The offices are open seven days a week.

Electors who apply to vote by special ballot at an Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time. They have until Tuesday, September 14, 6:00 p.m., to do so.

Electors who apply at an office outside of their riding and who do not vote there at the same time must make sure their ballot arrives at Elections Canada headquarters in Ottawa by 6:00 p.m., Eastern time, on election day.

Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by mail. They can also call 1–800-463-6868 or visit elections.ca for information about the measures in place to make voting safe at Elections Canada offices or at their assigned polling station on advance polling days and election day.

To provide a safe environment for electors and election workers, Elections Canada strongly encourages electors to wear a mask, even in places where a province, territory or region does not require them. We will require electors to wear masks where they are required by the province, territory or region or by the landlord leasing the space to Elections Canada. Electors who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to wear one.

