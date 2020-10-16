Deadline Approaches to Apply to Vote by Mail or at an Elections Canada Office

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

For the federal by-elections in York Centre ( Ontario ) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) , electors can vote by mail or in person at the Elections Canada offices in York Centre and Toronto Centre if they will be away during advance polls or on election day, or if they find it more convenient. Deadlines apply.

We strongly encourage electors who are self-isolating, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case to apply to vote by mail.

Voting by mail:

Electors who want to vote by mail need to apply for a special ballot voting kit as soon as possible. As the by-election is now less than 11 days away, electors need to allow for enough time to submit their application, receive their special ballot voting kit, and send their marked ballot to Elections Canada.

then print it out, or get a paper form at a local Elections Canada office in or . After approving an elector's application to vote by mail, Elections Canada will mail the elector a special ballot voting kit.

Electors must make sure to return their marked special ballot either by mail or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day (that is, on Monday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m. ).

). Electors who will be away from their riding on voting days can apply online, by mail or by fax before Tuesday, October 20 , 6:00 p.m. They must then make sure to return their marked ballot to Elections Canada headquarters before Monday, October 26 , 6:00 p.m.

Voting at an Elections Canada office:

Electors can also vote at the local Elections Canada office in their riding using the special ballot process. The offices are open seven days a week.

Local Elections Canada office contact information:

The deadline to apply to vote at an Elections Canada office is 6:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, October 20.

Electors who apply at their Elections Canada office may vote there at the same time. They also have until polls close at 8:30 p.m. on election day to return their marked ballot to their Elections Canada office.

Electors with any concern for their health should contact their local Elections Canada office to find out more about voting by mail. For more information about the measures taken to make voting safe at their local office or at a polling station in their neighbourhood, either at advance polls or on election day, they should visit elections.ca .

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

