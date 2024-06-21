Daylu Dena Council celebrates grand opening of multi-purpose building in Lower Post, British Columbia

LOWER POST, BC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Daylu Dena Council, in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia, proudly announces the grand opening of a new multi-purpose building in Lower Post, British Columbia. The new Dene Kǫ^ multi-purpose building, developed as part of the transformation of the area once occupied by the Lower Post Residential School, marks a significant milestone in the community's journey toward healing and reconciliation.

The new multi-purpose building is the latest addition to a series of significant community developments, including a recently opened water treatment facility and numerous new housing projects. These advancements collectively signify a period of growth and revitalization for the Daylu Dena Council and the Kaska people.

"The opening of this new multi-purpose building is a monumental achievement for our community of Lower Post and the Kaska people. It symbolizes our resilience and determination, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards healing and reconciliation after the closure of the Lower Post Residential School. This building stands not only as a physical structure but as a pillar of hope and healing, reflecting the reclaiming of our cultural heritage and fostering a vibrant future. It will serve as a beautiful space where Kaska culture can thrive, community bonds can strengthen, and our future generations can grow and prosper. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia for their steadfast partnership and support in making this transformative project a reality."

Deputy Chief Harlan Schilling, Daylu Dena Council

"Three years ago, my predecessors spoke of the ceremonial demolition of the Lower Post school. They looked forward to this day when the new multi-purpose building would be ready. I echo their words and hope that today's gathering is another step toward healing, and that this is a space where the community can feel welcomed and safe. We are committed to supporting communities like this one as they work towards healing and reconciliation."

The Hon. Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This new multi-purpose building represents our commitment to reconciliation, and our ongoing responsibility to address the legacy of residential school, while supporting Indigenous communities in their pursuit of a brighter future. We are dedicated to continuing our partnership with Indigenous communities, ensuring they have the support needed for sustainable development and healing."

The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The opening of the new community building in Lower Post is a testament to the leadership of the Daylu Dena Council and the Kaska people. Ground that was once marked by pain and sadness has been reclaimed as the foundation for a new cultural centre and community space. We celebrate with the community of Lower Post as a new chapter of hope and healing begins."

The Hon. David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

The former Lower Post Residential School operated from 1951 to 1975.

The demolition of the former residential school took place in 2021.

The new multi-purpose building was funded by significant contributions from federal and provincial governments.

