LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Davie today announced the appointment of Ms. Maxie Lafleur as President of Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie).

Ms. Lafleur is widely recognized as a leading Canadian business executive. She brings to Davie a track record of success supported by a wealth of experience in growth strategies, change management, digital transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational leadership in Canada and overseas. A Montréal native, she has held various leadership positions at prominent companies such as Bus.com and CAE, where she spearheaded significant growth and transformation initiatives, including the sale and delivery of complex multi-year government contracts.

Ms. Lafleur's appointment is the latest strategic move aimed at strengthening Davie's goal of becoming one of the world's leading specialized shipbuilders. In her new role, she will work closely with James Davies, owner and continuing CEO of Davie, as well as the broader executive team, to drive key initiatives, grow the business, and position Davie for future success.

Mr. Davies expressed his confidence in Maxie, saying, "She brings a unique and exceptional skill set to Davie. I have every confidence she will lead our Canadian activities through a period of expansion unprecedented in our 200-year history. Maxie will ensure Davie continues to deliver on its promise to support the ambitious shipbuilding programs of Canada and our close allies in today's challenging global environment. I am already working closely with her to advance Davie's strategic priorities and create value for our customers."

Ms. Lafleur remarked, "Davie is growing rapidly in Canada and internationally. I am honoured the company has put its trust in me at such a pivotal moment. I am ready to lead our efforts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy as well as developing our future vision through the ICE Pact initiative. Working side by side with James, our talented leadership team, and world-class workforce, I have no doubt we will achieve and even exceed our strategic goals in building top-tier ships for the Canadian government and its NATO allies."

About Davie

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries, and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. Davie is a part of Group Davie, which in November 2023 acquired Finland's Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction. Find out more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

About Maxie Lafleur, CPA, President

Maxie Lafleur was recently appointed President of Davie. She brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, growth strategies, change management, mergers and acquisitions, and business development, both in Canada and abroad. Her career began at KPMG as an auditor, after which she joined CAE's M&A team. She subsequently held various senior management positions, including CFO and CEO at Bus.com, where she led growth and transformation initiatives. A Montréal native, Maxie has been recognized for her achievements in the Quebec and Canadian business communities. She won the Next Generation: Outstanding Woman Leader award at the Mercuriades in 2021 and was also named one of Quebec's Power Players by The Peak magazine. Maxie has served on the board of directors of Investissement Québec and currently sits on the boards of Granby Zoo, C.A.T. Global, and YPO. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma of Specialized Studies (DESS) from Concordia University's John Molson School of Business, graduating with distinction, as well as a FinTech Executive Diploma from Oxford University's Saïd Business School.

