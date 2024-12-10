LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie) has today announced the signing of an agreement with Construction Dinamo Inc. (Dinamo), a Québec construction leader. This is related to Davie's recent decision to modify its construction strategy to better meet National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) requirements and respond to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) opportunity. The agreement addresses the delivery of construction and supervision services for key sub-projects within the major upgrade of Davie's Lévis shipyard.

The collaboration with Dinamo complements Davie's agreement with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc., also announced today, putting in place the second pillar of Davie's construction strategy and reinforcing a collective commitment to transform the Lévis facility into North America's most advanced shipbuilding centre. Together, these partnerships will deliver critical infrastructure upgrades in alignment with Canada's NSS and facilitate meaningful participation in the ICE Pact.

"Dinamo's expertise in construction will play an integral role in realizing our vision for the future of shipbuilding in Québec and Canada," said James Davies, President & CEO of Davie." Davie's redevelopment plan, supported by the new construction strategy, includes the construction of six state-of-the-art buildings, modernization of existing structures, significant waterfront upgrades, and the installation of advanced technologies. Dinamo will oversee critical construction elements of this initiative, ensuring rapid and efficient delivery of Canada's new ship fleet.

"We are honoured to partner with Davie in this groundbreaking initiative," said Jean-Yves Morisette, President and Director General of Dinamo. "Our experience and shared dedication to excellence will ensure the success of Davie's ambitious modernization program."

The agreement with Dinamo underscores Davie's commitment to investing in Québec's expertise fostering partnerships that strengthen Canada's sovereign shipbuilding capabilities. Combined with the support of the Québec government and strategic international collaborations, the project positions Davie as a global leader in ice-capable vessel construction.

About Davie

Founded in Québec, Canada, in 1825, Davie is a leading designer and builder of specialized, mission-critical ships, including icebreakers, ferries, and warships for both government and commercial customers. As of April 4, 2023, Davie is a proud partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, an agreement focused on the construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ships ever built in Canada. This initial $8.5 billion contract covers seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid ferries. Davie, part of Groupe Davie, acquired Helsinki Shipyard in November 2023, furthering its expertise as a world leader in icebreaker design and construction. For more information, visit davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

