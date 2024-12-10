LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie) today announced the signing of an agreement with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc. (Pearlson) of Florida, United States. This is related to Davie's recent decision to modify its construction strategy to better meet National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) requirements and respond to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) opportunity. The agreement marks a strategic milestone in the transformation of Davie's Lévis facility into North America's largest and most versatile shipbuilding centre. The modernization is critical to delivering seven heavy icebreakers and two hybrid ferries under Canada's NSS.

"Partnering with Pearlson will ensure our facility is more than ready to meet the high demands of building the most powerful and advanced icebreakers in Canadian history," said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie.

Pearlson has led the design and development for several of the world's leading shipbuilding and ship repair companies, including BAE Systems, Austal USA, and Fincantieri Marine Group.

"We are honoured to partner with Davie on this transformational project," said James Fleming, President of Shipyard Development for Pearlson. "Our expertise in shipyard design and program management aligns perfectly with Davie's vision for innovation and operational efficiency. Together, we are building the future of shipbuilding in Canada and a broader future for North American shipbuilding and ship repair."

The construction strategy serves the ambitious redevelopment and expansion plan for six new state-of-the-art buildings, the refurbishment and modernization of five existing structures, significant waterfront upgrades, and the establishment of a new assembly hall and launch pad. Complementing these enhancements, the facility will undergo a comprehensive utility infrastructure upgrade, installation of advanced overhead travelling cranes to facilitate ship module construction, and the integration of all-new plant equipment and machinery.

Importantly, the project is supported by $519 million in financing from the Québec government as part of an $840 million expansion budget. "This vital support reflects the confidence in Davie's ability to lead the shipbuilding renaissance from Québec," said Davies.

The upgrade program, in full alignment with the NSS, will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and the ability to rapidly fulfil urgent Arctic mission capabilities. "This project will strengthen Canada's sovereign capability while also boosting collaboration with key allies in the United States and Finland under the recently announced Ice Pact," said Davies.

The project is expected to have far-reaching benefits for the regional, provincial, and national economy, creating hundreds of jobs during construction and scaling Davie's operational workforce to 1,800 direct employees upon completion. It will also reinforce sustainable practices, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to support environmentally friendly shipbuilding and repair operations.

About Davie

Founded in Québec, Canada, in 1825, Davie is a leading designer and builder of specialized, mission-critical ships, including icebreakers, ferries, and warships for both government and commercial customers. As of April 4, 2023, Davie is a proud partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, an agreement focused on the construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ships ever built in Canada. This initial $8.5 billion contract covers seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid ferries. Davie, part of Groupe Davie, acquired Helsinki Shipyard in November 2023, furthering its expertise as a world leader in icebreaker design and construction. For more information, visit davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

SOURCE Davie

For further information, please contact: Marcel Poulin, Director of External Affairs and Industrial Participation, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 581 992-8564