David Sidoo Supports Air Raid Academy at Historic Canada vs. USA Youth Football Tournament

Air Raid Academy's U12 Team Wins Championship at Vancouver's First-Ever Battle At The Border Tournament.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Youth football made history in Vancouver this past weekend as the Air Raid Academy U12 team captured the championship at the inaugural Battle at the Border Tournament—the first Canadian youth football event to host elite teams from both Canada and the United States.

In addition to supporting the event, David Sidoo personally covered the tournament entry fees for the Air Raid Academy teams, ensuring that every athlete had the opportunity to compete—regardless of financial barriers.

David Sidoo: Air Raid Academy (CNW Group/Sidoo Family Giving)

"For these young athletes, events like this can be life-changing," said David Sidoo, former CFL player and longtime community advocate. "Football gave me a future, and I want to give that same opportunity to the next generation."

A Legacy of Giving Back

David Sidoo, a trailblazer from Vancouver, has spent more than 20 years supporting grassroots sports, scholarships, and mentorship programs. His dedication stems from his own life-changing opportunity in football, which paved the way for his CFL career and business success.

Joining him in this mission is his son, Dylan Sidoo, a former USC rugby player and current Director of the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation. Dylan plays a key role in advancing the foundation's mission to empower youth across Canada and beyond.

"Sport teaches leadership, discipline, and self-belief," said Dylan Sidoo. "Supporting Battle at the Border means investing in young leaders—not just athletes."

A Game-Changing Tournament

With teams from across the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, the Battle at the Border set a new standard for youth football in BC. The energy was high as Air Raid Academy's U12 team rose to the challenge, proving what's possible with the right support.

The tournament is expected to grow into a yearly event, strengthening cross-border competition and giving youth a platform to shine.

About the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation

The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation is a Vancouver-based nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth through education, athletics, and mentorship. Founded by David Sidoo in 2007. The foundation supports scholarships, grassroots programs, and youth development initiatives across Canada and beyond, with a strong belief in the power of sport to transform lives and communities.

