VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - David Sidoo and Sidoo Family Giving Foundation have donated $5,000 to support brain health and concussion research at the 19th Annual BC Lions Alumni Association (BCLAA) Golf Tournament.

The donation is earmarked for HeadsUpGuys, a mental health program at the University of British Columbia (UBC)led by Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of UBC's Psychotherapy Program. The organization focuses on men's mental health, especially issues stemming from depression and concussion-related trauma.

The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation Supports Concussion Research at BC Lions Alumni Golf Tournament (CNW Group/Sidoo Family Giving)

Dr. Ogrodniczuk, who will attend the tournament, has helped make HeadsUpGuys the world's leading research-informed resource for men's mental health. Their work, rooted in clinical research and lived experience, helps men navigate the lasting effects of head trauma, depression, and emotional struggle—issues that affect countless former athletes.

"These players gave everything to the sport," said David Sidoo, a former CFL player himself. "Now it's our turn to support them, especially when it comes to something as serious and often invisible as brain health."

Concussions and repeated head trauma have long been a concern in contact sports like Canadian football. But despite growing awareness, research funding remains limited, and many retired athletes continue to suffer in silence from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other mental health challenges.

Sidoo's contribution builds on years of community involvement and a commitment to health-focused giving through Sidoo Family Giving. His support of the BCLAA Golf Tournament not only honors the legacy of the BC Lions but also addresses a critical, underserved area of player care.

"This isn't just a donation—it's about standing up for the health and futures of our athletes," Sidoo emphasized.

The BCLAA Golf Tournament has supported HeadsUpGuys for the past three years, reflecting the growing need to prioritize mental wellness in the athletic community. Thanks to generous supporters like Sidoo, this year's event helps fuel life-changing work for current and former players alike.

About David Sidoo

David Sidoo is a former CFL athlete, accomplished entrepreneur, and committed philanthropist. Through the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, he champions initiatives in education, youth development, health, and, most recently, concussion research and mental health support for athletes. Learn more at DavidSidoo.info.

About HeadsUpGuys

HeadsUpGuys, based at the University of British Columbia, is a global leader in men's mental health. The organization provides clinically backed resources, tools, and research to help men navigate depression, trauma, and the long-term effects of concussions.

