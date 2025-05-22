David Sidoo Awards Scholarships to Rising Youth Soccer Stars at KidsPlay Gala

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - At the recent KidsPlay Gala , philanthropist and former professional athlete David Sidoo delivered a powerful message on the long-term impact of investing in youth through grassroots initiatives. The event celebrated the achievements of young athletes and the organizations that help them succeed like the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation and Supra Academy .

Youth Soccer Scholarships: Real Stories, Real Impact

David Sidoo: Kids Play Gala (CNW Group/Sidoo Family Giving)

Two standout athletes— Birpartap Bhander and Simreet Badhesha —were awarded $2,000 scholarships from David Sidoo in recognition of their exceptional dedication and performance.

Birpartap Bhander, training with Supra Academy and the Achieve Performance Centre, has competed in elite European tournaments including the Heston Cup and Rotterdam Cup, helping his team earn top finishes. Known for his consistency, leadership, and skill, Birpartap is a core member of the academy's international squads.

Simreet Badhesha is breaking barriers as the only female athlete selected for several all-male Supra Academy travel teams in Europe. Competing one age group up for Surrey FC's 2010 BCSPL squad, she was recently scouted by the Vancouver Whitecaps REX Talent Identification Program , underscoring her rapid ascent as one of British Columbia's top youth soccer prospects.

Scholarships That Fuel Opportunity

These $2,000 awards, presented by David Sidoo , cover essential costs such as elite training, international travel, and performance development. More than financial aid, the scholarships recognize potential and empower youth to chase athletic and academic success.

"Scholarships like this remove barriers and open doors," said Sidoo. "They help young people pursue greatness and become future leaders."

David Sidoo's Vision for Grassroots Development

In his keynote speech, David Sidoo emphasized the broader purpose of investing in youth sports.

"Supporting grassroots programs isn't just about funding sports. It's about building stronger communities, one young leader at a time."

About David Sidoo

David Sidoo is a Vancouver-based philanthropist, entrepreneur, and former professional Canadian football player. A strong advocate for education, youth empowerment, and community development, he has dedicated over two decades to supporting grassroots initiatives across Canada. Through the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation , David funds scholarships, sports programs, and mentorship opportunities that help young people overcome barriers and reach their full potential. His mission is simple: invest in people, build stronger communities, and create long-term impact.

To learn more, visit the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation

SOURCE Sidoo Family Giving