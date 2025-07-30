SURREY, BC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - From grassroots potential to global promise, Canadian youth are being given the tools to reach their full potential thanks to the vision of David Sidoo and the support of The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation. This summer, that commitment takes centre stage with the CMP Supra Academy European Coaches Camp, a groundbreaking training experience running July 28 to August 1, 2025

David Sidoo and The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation Empower Youth Athletes Through European Coaches Camp with Supra Academy (CNW Group/Sidoo Family Giving)

With sponsorship from the Sidoo Family, the camp is bringing world-class expertise directly to Surrey, BC offering athletes aged U9 to U19 the rare opportunity to train under the guidance of former European professionals and elite coaches.

A World-Class Training Experience

Over five days of comprehensive skill development, players will engage in intensive, position-specific training designed to elevate their game to international standards. Leading this elite camp are three football icons:

Winston Bogarde

Former defender for Chelsea, Ajax , Barcelona , and the Dutch national team, Bogarde brings unmatched knowledge in defensive strategy and midfield coordination.

A former goalkeeper for Ajax and FC Volendam, and currently the goalkeeper coach for the Netherlands U19 national team, Stam is renowned for producing some of the best shot-stoppers in European football.

Former striker for the Netherlands U21 and FC Utrecht, Uterloo specializes in attacking play and midfield creativity, with a proven record of helping young talents unlock their offensive instincts.

Building Futures Through Football

This is more than a camp, it's a gateway to opportunity. Select players will be scouted for exclusive opportunities to:

Train in the Netherlands with Wooter Academy or under Rene Stam

with Wooter Academy or under Join Supra Academy's travel teams for international tournaments, exhibition matches, and trials.

"This camp reflects everything we believe in: equal access to opportunity, world-class mentorship, and the power of sport to transform lives," said David Sidoo, founder of Sidoo Family Giving. "We're proud to support Supra Academy's mission to develop confident, skilled, and inspired young leaders—on and off the pitch."

Join the Movement

The Supra Academy European Coaches Camp isn't just for aspiring pros, it's for any young athlete with heart, hustle, and the will to grow. With support from passionate leaders like David Sidoo, Canadian youth have a clear path to the global stage.

For more information, visit the official Supra Academy website or follow @SupraAcademy

