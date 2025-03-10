David Sidoo and the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation Inspire at Canuck Country Rocks: A Night of Community, Music, and Youth Empowerment

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, led by philanthropist and former CFL defensive back David Sidoo, made a powerful impact at Canuck Country Rocks, a legendary event celebrating Vancouver Canucks Alumni and Canadian country music. Presented by FASKEN and hosted by the Vancouver Canucks Alumni, this high-energy fundraiser supported the Rick Hansen Foundation, which has advocated for accessibility and improving the lives of individuals with disabilities for over 35 years.

The Rick Hansen Foundation continues to lead the charge in breaking down barriers for individuals with disabilities, ensuring that all Canadians have access to opportunities. The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation proudly supports this mission, working alongside the Vancouver Canucks Alumni to give back to the community.

As a platinum sponsor, the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation reaffirms its commitment to youth sports programs and community initiatives. David Sidoo, an advocate for using sports as a tool for personal growth, emphasized the importance of supporting such causes.

"I'm thrilled to support these incredible organizations and the work they do," said Sidoo. Events like Canuck Country Rocks not only celebrate the legacy of pro athletes but also create opportunities to give back to the community."

Funds raised at Canuck Country Rocks benefit youth sports programs, accessibility initiatives, and support for current and former hockey players transitioning out of their careers. The Sidoo Family Giving Foundation is dedicated to fostering physical and mental health, creating an inclusive community, and empowering young athletes. With a long history of funding scholarships, training programs, and resources, the foundation helps youth thrive both on and off the field. This aligns with the Rick Hansen Foundation's mission to create innovative solutions that remove barriers and unlock the potential of individuals with disabilities.

The event showcased Vancouver's vibrant community spirit, with electrifying performances by local musicians and a shared pride in supporting both the Rick Hansen Foundation and Canucks Alumni.

"Our goal is always to make a lasting impact," Sidoo said. "When young athletes see their community rallying behind them, it gives them the confidence and motivation to chase their dreams."

With the success of Canuck Country Rocks, the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation continues to build momentum, proving that community support goes beyond financial contributions—it's about inspiring change and creating pathways for future leaders.

For more information about the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation and its initiatives, visit Canuck Country Rocks Partners.

