David Sidoo's Leadership in Prostate Cancer Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - David Sidoo, a prominent Vancouver philanthropist, continues to support prostate cancer care through the Prostate Cancer Supportive Care (PCSC) Program. As one of the most diagnosed cancers among men, prostate cancer often leaves patients without essential resources. The PCSC Program Provides education and medical support, with its annual fundraising dinner helping expand these life-changing initiatives. Through Sidoo Family Giving, David Sidoo is enhancing healthcare accessibility and making a lasting impact on communities affected by prostate cancer in Vancouver.

David Sidoo's Commitment to Prostate Cancer Care

The PCSC Program offers expert-led education and support, including:

Diagnosis & Treatment Education – Helping newly diagnosed patients understand their options.

– Helping newly diagnosed patients understand their options. Sexual Function & Intimacy Support – Addressing treatment effects.

– Addressing treatment effects. Exercise & Nutrition Guidance – Promoting overall wellness.

– Promoting overall wellness. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) Education – Managing hormone therapy side effects.

– Managing hormone therapy side effects. Bladder & Bowel Physiotherapy – Assisting in recovery.

– Assisting in recovery. Metastatic Disease Management – Offering treatment insights for advanced cases.

Sidoo Family Giving's Support in Vancouver

Funds raised enhance the PCSC Program, ensuring free access to expert-led care. With the support of donors and leaders like David Sidoo, the program continues transforming lives and offering hope to those battling prostate cancer.

David Sidoo: A Philanthropic Leader

David Sidoo has long championed healthcare, education, and youth programs. His work through Sidoo Family Giving reinforces the belief that everyone deserves access to critical healthcare resources.

"When we come together, we can change lives. Supporting the PCSC Program ensures no one faces prostate cancer alone. Education and care make all the difference." — David Sidoo

Join the Fight Against Prostate Cancer

Support the PCSC Program by attending the fundraising dinner, donating, or spreading awareness.

Learn more at the PCSC Program website or follow Sidoo Family Giving for updates.

About Sidoo Family Giving

Sidoo Family Giving is dedicated to healthcare, education, and youth programs in Vancouver and beyond. Founded by David Sidoo, the foundation funds initiatives that improve healthcare accessibility and support underserved communities.

For more information, visit Sidoo Family Giving.

