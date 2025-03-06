MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company" or "YP"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, announced today that David A. Eckert, Chief Executive Officer, will retire on July 15, 2025, on the expiry of his existing employment agreement. Sherilyn King has been appointed President and to the Company's Board of Directors effective today and will become President and Chief Executive Officer upon Mr. Eckert's retirement.

Rob Hall, Chair of the Board of Yellow Pages Limited, said "David has been a superb CEO. He transformed the Company, leading a management team that achieved strong profitability, repaid all of YP's debt, and returned over $230 million to shareholders over the past 7½ years – while at the same time significantly improving the funding position of the Company's defined benefit pension plan."

"Sherilyn King's successful leadership of our Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service groups has led to great progress in 'bending the revenue curve' and our march toward revenue stability. In addition, now 'SK' will be able to participate more directly in the strategic and operational leadership of the Company. We congratulate SK on her impressive career journey to date at YP, from Sales Administration Clerk in 1996 to President and CEO in 2025, and look forward to her continued success in driving toward revenue stability," said Mr. Hall.

Mr. Eckert said "It has been my honor to be a part of such a great team at YP. I know that I will be leaving the Company in supremely capable hands."

Ms. King said "Thanks to David for all his hard work in laying the foundation for our future success. We have tremendous talent throughout the Company that will enable us to continue our path to 'bend the revenue curve' while delivering on our commitments to our customers, shareholders, and employees."

The Company also announced that Assunta Tortis has been appointed Corporate Vice President of Finance. Mr. Eckert stated that "since first joining the Company in 2003 from a background of public accounting at Anderson and Deloitte, Assunta has contributed extensively across our finance groups. Since 2018, Assunta has done a terrific job as our corporate controller. She is uniquely qualified to lead our entire finance group, which I anticipate she will transition into later this year."

Finally, the Company announced that Franco Sciannamblo has decided to leave YP alongside Mr. Eckert, after a period of transition of his duties in the coming months. Mr. Eckert stated that "Franco has been with our Company for 11 years, the past 6½ years as CFO. Nobody could have done a better job as our CFO than Franco has. We wish him the very best and look forward to reading about his continued successes in the coming years."

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Contacts: Investors & Media, Sherilyn King, President, [email protected], [email protected]