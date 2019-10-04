Dare to Dream and GGinteractive: an Out-of-This-World Exhibit and Discussion

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, unveiled the Dare to Dream exhibit at Rideau Hall, while also launching the GGinteractive program with schools across the country on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Dare to Dream showcases breathtaking photographs of Canada taken from space and an exclusive display of objects, gear and keepsakes from Governor General Payette's personal collection. This new exhibition is an opportunity to learn more about her career as an astronaut and how she continues to proudly represent her country as governor general, inspiring people to dare to dream!

The exhibit will be part of the guided tours at Rideau Hall until 2022. For further information, visit www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

GGinteractive is an opportunity for Canadian students from across the country to meet and speak with the Governor General of Canada. During one-on-one sessions from their classrooms, students can ask questions about the role of the governor general, her experiences in space and everything in between.

At the inaugural GGinteractive session, students from the region were connected virtually with students across Canada to experience both the exhibit and discussion first-hand. Together, they asked the Governor General questions about her experience in office as well as her career as a Canadian astronaut.

"This incredible experience gave our students more than just answers. It gave them an appreciation for hard work and dedication, and an aspiration to dream big! They all came away happy and proud to be part of such a rare opportunity and loved every minute of it; from the planning, to the research, to the viewing", said Kelly McPhail, a teacher at Rockland Public School.

GGinteractive is available to teachers and students throughout the school year. For further information, including how to book a session, visit: www.gg.ca/GGinteractive.

A video of the event is available on the Governor General's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/CanadaGG.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Charles Anido, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1784 (cell), charles.anido@gg.ca

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

