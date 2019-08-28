Dan Wilcock Announced as Canada Games Council President and CEO

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Evan Johnston, Canada Games Council (CGC) Chairman, has announced that Dan Wilcock will become the organization's next President and CEO, leading the Games in the next phase of its business evolution.

"The Canada Games is one of Canada's top sports properties where many of the next generation of Canadian star Olympic, Paralympic and Special Olympic athletes get their start," Johnston says. He adds, "Dan's diverse background makes him the perfect person to take the games with more than 50 years of history to new heights and to impact more youth across the country."

Johnston adds, "We'd like to thank our interim leadership team including Senior Vice-President Kelly-Ann Paul and the staff for all the work they've done over the past several months. Together, with Dan, we have an all-star group behind the Games. We're coming off two of the most successful Canada Games ever and the best is yet to come."

The CGC Board of Directors unanimously approved the recommendation made by the Selection Committee following a comprehensive process that took a number of highly qualified candidates into consideration.

Wilcock, a lawyer by training, has held a number of senior leadership positions and represented the federal government around the world, including at the United Nations since coming to Canada from Australia 12 years ago.

Known as a humble but inspiring leader, a mentor, and expert relationship builder, Wilcock's true passion is sports. He has an extensive background in high-level sport as a competitor, coach and organizer in snowboard which he helped develop in Australia and the US.

"Every other country in the world would love to have an equivalent of the Canada Games to help youth reach their potential. A who's who of Canadian sporting legends including Sidney Crosby and Catriona Le May Doan have come through these Games not to mention people who are leaders in their fields outside of sport," Wilcock says. He adds, "We have a great opportunity to work with our government partners, corporate Canada and broadcasters to really showcase these games in new ways – especially with the next games in Niagara less than two years away."

In addition to his legal qualifications, Wilcock has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and has developed French language abilities while living and working in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. He has also participated in virtually every sport on the Canada Games program.

About the Canada Games

Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. Up Next, the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games from August 6-21, 2021.

Biography and Background information for Canada Games Council's new President and CEO Dan Wilcock

Dan Wilcock grew up in Australia, the Philippines and the United States, competing in multiple sports, including swimming, soccer, athletics, cricket, field hockey and dragon boat racing.

He then specialised in snowboarding, following winter around the world and had the opportunity to represent Australia as both a competitor and a coach.

During his career in snowboarding, Dan also developed experience in sport program management, talent development and events management.

He then fell in love with a Canadian, after which he immigrated to Canada, married his partner and fell in love with Canada itself.

Since settling in Ottawa more than a decade ago, Dan has embraced new sports including hockey and cross-country skiing, as well as teaching whitewater paddleboarding and river surfing. He is also strongly dedicated to a range of community causes, including the protection of the Ottawa River watershed.

Dan holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the Australian National University, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Ottawa. He is also a qualified lawyer in both Canada and Australia.

Dan has served in a number of executive roles in the Government of Canada, in areas including competition law, marketing law, environment and climate change, and international relations. He has managed complex files and is an excellent communicator. He has also developed his French language abilities while living and working in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Dan lives with his family near the banks of the Ottawa River and loves to be outside and active with his wife and two children as often as possible.

