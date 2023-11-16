DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO MAKES MILK & COOKIES MEAN EVEN MORE WITH ANNUAL CAMPAIGN AND HOLIDAY DONATION

To make the magical ritual of milk and cookies for Santa mean even more, this year DFO is creating Magic Milk Glasses that will be given to children spending the holidays at Ontario children's hospitals. These unique keepsake milk glasses, with a built-in cookie cutter, will feature designs drawn by children from across the province, so the holiday magic can be shared by all this season.

"Dairy Farmers of Ontario is committed to nourishing communities all across Ontario, and every year, we want to demonstrate to children and their families spending the holidays at a hospital that we are thinking of them," said Cheryl Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "This year's Magic Milk Glass initiative goes beyond the donation and ensures each child spending this holiday season in an Ontario children's hospital is able to experience the special Christmas Eve ritual of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa."

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, Ontarians are invited to get creative and join DFO in showing their support for patients by submitting their own #MagicMilkGlass design. Select designs will be printed on a Magic Milk Glass and distributed to kids spending the holidays at SickKids and other Ontario children's hospitals.

"All of us at SickKids Foundation greatly appreciate the continued support and partnership from Dairy Farmers of Ontario," says Jennifer Bernard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SickKids Foundation. "The holiday season can be a challenging time for many families who are spending it in hospital, and DFO's commitment will help us continue to support and spread joy to patients during their stay."

Between November 15 to November 28, submit your own Magic Milk Glass drawing design and make the magical ritual of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa mean even more this season. Share your #MagicMilkGlass design on social using @ontariodairy and using the hashtag.

For more information about Dairy Farmers of Ontario #MagicMilkGlass and how you can share your support for patients at SickKids and other Ontario children's hospitals, visit www.milk.org and @ontariodairy .

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's 3,273 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org .

About SickKids

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $205 million in revenue in support of children's health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealTheFuture.ca .

