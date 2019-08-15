Dairy Farmers of Ontario announces new CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Ontario's Board of Directors has announced Cheryl Smith has been hired as chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 19, 2019.

Smith is a highly experienced business leader with 30 years of leadership experience, including leading a billion-dollar, revenue-generating business with a team of more than 150 employees. She recently retired from Parmalat as a member of the executive team and General Manager of the Cheese Division.

Smith's commitment to brand championship and innovation led to the achievement of the #1 selling item status in all key dairy categories, as well as numerous awards for new products, promotions and advertising. Prior to Parmalat, Smith held various marketing roles at Rogers and Unilever.

Smith will lead DFO's executive team and will focus on driving DFO's business interests, building key relationships with provincial and national stakeholders, and strengthening partnerships with processors.

"Cheryl will help us realize a dynamic, profitable and growing Canadian dairy industry. As we face many challenges of the future, we felt having a leader who understands consumers, the food chain and the interconnectivity of our dairy industry has great benefit. She is a forward-facing thinker with an acute understanding of the opportunities ahead. We have every confidence Cheryl will make great contributions to DFO and our industry at large," says Murray Sherk, Chair of the Board.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario is the marketing group for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. It is proudly owned and operated by Ontario dairy farm families.

