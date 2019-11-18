Dairy Farmers of Ontario and program partners will help small hearts believe big this holiday season with a donation of $500,000 to SickKids

A portion of all milk and OREO cookies purchased will benefit SickKids and other Ontario hospitals

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) and program partners are donating a minimum of $500,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and other Ontario children's hospitals to help bring the magic of the holidays to all children, no matter where they are celebrating. From now through Dec. 28, a portion of the proceeds of all milk and OREO Cookies purchased at select retailers will benefit children's hospitals across the province, thanks to DFO, Mondelez Canada, the home of OREO cookies, Sobeys, Walmart Canada, Agropur, Longo's and Lactalis Canada.

"The ritual of putting out milk and cookies on Christmas Eve is a time-honoured ritual that shows kids' belief in Santa. We want all families to be able to embrace the magic in this tradition wherever they may be celebrating," says Sean Bredt, Dairy Farmers of Ontario's Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "Dairy Farmers of Ontario is deeply committed to supporting communities where families have worked and lived for generations, which is why the organization is giving back to local children's hospitals across Ontario and helping all small hearts believe big this holiday season."

The donation from all milk and OREO cookie purchases will support SickKids in Toronto, Ont., as well as children's hospitals in Ottawa, Hamilton and London.

"Every year, hundreds of children across Ontario spend the holidays in the hospital. Donations help fund activities and comfort items that make that time in the hospital feel just a bit more like home," says Lori Davison, Vice-President, Brand Strategy and Communications, SickKids Foundation. "SickKids truly appreciates the generous support from Dairy Farmers of Ontario and its partners in helping us support kids and families, including the development of a new state-of-the art facility that will greatly improve our ability to address their needs."

In addition to purchasing milk and cookies from Sobeys, Walmart and Longo's, families across Ontario can support the campaign by engaging with DFO on Instagram using the hashtag #SmallHeartsBelieveBig and tagging @OntarioDairy to share what they think Santa's perfect milk glass would include. For every idea shared on Instagram, DFO will donate $1 to SickKids up to a maximum of $20,000.

_____________________________________________________________________

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO)

DFO is the marketing group for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture and is proudly owned and operated by Ontario's dairy farming families.

For more information, contact Mackenzie Biddie at: mackenzie.biddie@nofixedaddressinc.com

Visit DFO's website: www.milk.org

Engage with DFO on Twitter: @OntarioDairy

Like DFO on Facebook: @OntarioDairy

Follow DFO on Instagram: @OntarioDairy

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost pediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $159 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

For more information, contact Taylor Huff at: taylor.huff@sickkidsfoundation.com

Visit the SickKids Website: www.sickkids.ca

Engage with SickKids on Twitter: @sickkids

Like SickKids on Facebook: @sickkidsfoundation

Follow SickKids on Instagram: @sickkidsVS

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Related Links

www.milk.org/

