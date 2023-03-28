D2L Wave Expands Post-Secondary Options

D2L Wave connects working learners with more institution options to help build skills and knowledge

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L , a global learning technology leader, continues to expand its roster of postsecondary partners within its D2L Wave platform to help provide organizations options to improve recruitment and retention rates, eliminate workforce skill gaps, and prepare businesses for the future of work.

In the last year, D2L Wave has been expanding its significant roster of existing educational partnerships, adding more higher education institutions, colleges, and polytechnics from across North America. These additional education partners can give organizations and learners even more choice for personalized, engaging and flexible options to help foster more meaningful professional skill development and knowledge expansion. These recent partnerships build on a robust existing list of institutions with programs accessible via D2L Wave, including the University of Guelph, McMaster University, PowerED Athabasca, the University of Manitoba, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

"We're very pleased that our education partner network continues to grow and that its expansion includes highly-regarded institutions from across North America that can create more options for working learners," says John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Employers want to offer learning to support their employees and also a way to see they have the skills they need to be future-ready – and that's exactly what D2L Wave and these institutions can provide."

In Canada, D2L Wave has added new higher education institutions to its catalogue such as:

The McGill Executive Institute (Added December 2022) – The McGill Executive Institute is partnering with D2L Wave to complement its globally recognized executive education programs. The institute offers innovative and practical management and leadership development solutions, enabling individuals and organizations to excel in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Université de Moncton (Added July 2022) – D2L Wave's first francophone partner extends D2L Wave's offerings for French business professionals in areas such as marketing, communication, personal and professional skills, HR and leadership, robotics, and technology, as well as those seeking French as Second Language courses.

York University – The fastest growing school in Canada, the York University School of Continuing Studies will offer its accelerated programs, designed in collaboration with industry leaders and feature experiential learning methods via D2L Wave in the areas of business, data science and analytics, IT, and marketing.

Carleton University (Added June 2022) – Carleton's Future EDge Talent Eco-system is an innovative initiative that takes a holistic approach to lifelong learning, professional development and executive education. Its human-centered continuing education programs delivers diverse opportunities for learning and growth designed to enhance employability, career resilience, and community engagement.

D2L Wave is also expanding its post-secondary offerings in the United States, including:

Michigan State University (Added September 2022) – In partnership with BISK, D2L Wave will offer professional development and master certificate programs tailored for working professionals, developed by Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business, a nationally recognized business school. These programs provide flexible access to in-demand and innovative educational content through a variety of courses within the Supply Chain Management, Human Resources, and Business Analytics fields.

National University (Added January 2022) – National University, a nonprofit pioneer in adult and online education with over 75 online and on-campus bachelor's and graduate degree programs, will offer access to its construction management professional certificate program through D2L Wave.

D2L Wave is also expanding its partnerships with colleges and polytechnics, including:

Robertson College (Added January 2023) – Robertson College is partnering with D2L Wave to provide learners with the essential skills they need to thrive in important career fields such as health, business, technology and community service.

Bow Valley College (Added December 2022) – Developed in collaboration with employers, Bow Valley College launched the Data Management micro-credentials, equipping learners with essential competencies in Wrangling, Analysis, and Visualization. By emphasizing an assessment-first and competency-based approach, the micro-credentials provide a personalized learning experience that can enable learners to acquire and apply the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their chosen fields.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Added July 2022) – Through Surge Micro-credentials learners can reskill or upskill through short, focused offerings in areas including business and productivity, computers and technology, health and wellness, and industry and manufacturing. Surge Micro-credentials are offered through real-time events with industry professionals or self-paced online courses.

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (Added July 2022) – With practical, applied learning experience delivered by instructors with direct industry expertise in their field, BCIT is partnering with D2L Wave to offer a variety of programming from its Schools of Construction and Energy.

About D2L Wave

D2L Wave is built for companies that want to amplify their employees' potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. An Upskilling Education Platform, D2L Wave connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company's business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave .

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

