Bestselling Author Ryan Leak set to Deliver D2L Fusion 2025 Keynote

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is excited to announce that Ryan Leak, New York Times best-selling author and dynamic communicator, is set to be the keynote speaker at its annual user conference, D2L Fusion in Savannah, Georgia from July 21–23, 2025.

Ryan Leak is admired for his ability to help inspire and transform individuals and organizations – training over 30,000 leaders annually with his team. Passionate about building more resilient leaders and turning setbacks into opportunities, Ryan is the author of USA Today bestselling book "Chasing Failure," the Wall Street Journal bestselling book "Leveling Up," and his latest work, "How to Work with Complicated People".

"I'm beyond excited to join the global D2L Fusion community in Savannah this July. Learning is one of the most powerful tools we possess to help us transform not just what we do—but who we become," said Ryan Leak. "I look forward to helping leaders and learners alike embrace innovation, chase bold possibilities together, and ignite the joy of learning."

Ignite the Joy of Learning

This year's D2L Fusion theme, Ignite the Joy of Learning, is set to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the joy that learning can spark when technology is leveraged to help deliver highly personalized and innovative experiences. Fusion 2025 is set to showcase new solutions to support its 20.5 million learners worldwide and help organizations unlock their full potential to better enhance learner and educator engagement, and much more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan Leak as the keynote speaker at Fusion. His message is sure to spark excitement and inspiration as we kick off our 22nd Fusion," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "This year's theme, Ignite the Joy of Learning celebrates transformative learning experiences that delight, inspire and can help learners around the world to achieve more than they dreamed possible. This year, I'm thrilled to explore how AI can help deepen the human connection at the heart of the learning journey. We are set to announce new innovations designed to help elevate learning across organizations. I can't wait to connect with you there!"

At Fusion 2024 in Toronto, D2L announced its acquisition of H5P, a leading edtech provider of interactive content creation software. At this year's Fusion, attendees are invited to participate in dedicated H5P product deep-dives, information breakouts, and hands-on design sessions from some of the H5P community's most talented contributors. Fusion's H5P sessions can be highly valuable for D2L Brightspace users, and of particular interest to those using Creator+. Register to connect with the H5P community.

Learning leaders can also register now for the exclusive D2L Executive Summit, scheduled to take place on July 21–22, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. The D2L Executive Summit is designed for leaders in corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations and this year is set to feature discussions on AI's impact on learning and delve into new data on skills development. Register for the D2L Executive Summit.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

