D2L Survey Suggests U.S. Employees are Optimistic about AI's Role in the Workplace

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Global learning technology company, D2L, has gathered new survey data that will be released in its upcoming White Paper, Upskill with Purpose: Creating a Future-Ready Workforce. The findings suggest that the U.S. workers surveyed, see Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a positive force in their workplace and are optimistic about AI's potential to help increase efficiency and support their success.

The survey, conducted by D2L and Morning Consult, also suggests that the respondents see AI as a value-add tool, rather than a replacement for their role, that helps them to focus their time on high-priority tasks that require skills like critical thinking, creativity, and strategy.

The survey found that of the respondents:

69% generally agree AI will help them do their jobs better.

Employees are optimistic about AI's ability to automate routine work— 65% are excited for AI to support repetitive tasks and 68% expect it to free up more time for strategic and creative work.

for strategic and creative work. Only 33% express fear that AI will eventually take their jobs and 38% believe AI will have little impact on their roles.

and 38% believe AI will have little impact on their roles. 64% of workers say their company provides AI tools, yet only 25% strongly agree that their employer has a clear vision for how AI should be applied in their role.

for how AI should be applied in their role. Only 39% of workers report using AI-powered tools to complete work or develop new skills in the last 1-3 years, despite 63% reporting their employer encourages AI usage and innovation.

to complete work or develop new skills in the last 1-3 years, despite 63% reporting their employer encourages AI usage and innovation. While 61% report access to formal training, more than half (58%) feel they've been left to learn AI on their own rather than in employer-led programs.

"Our survey suggests that workers are optimistic about the potential of AI, and there's an opportunity for more structured support from employers. With strategic investments in training and the right learning platform, workers can feel more empowered to integrate AI into their work," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "Workers see the value in AI for helping complete repetitive and data-driven tasks, freeing up time to focus on human strengths like creativity, problem solving and communication. AI has the power to transform the way we work, and with a great learning system, AI can help elevate and scale the meaningful work we do."

D2L and Morning Consult conducted a survey of close to 1,000 full-time, salaried U.S. workers for its annual White Paper exploring the evolving landscape of corporate learning and skills development. This year's White Paper, Upskill with Purpose: Creating a Future-Ready Workforce, will be released in July 2025 and explore employee and employer priorities, preferences for non-traditional learning opportunities and demand for flexible training.

The D2L Executive Summit, taking place July 21-22, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia, and will dive deeper into these findings with leading thinkers on the future of education and work. Leaders in corporate learning, higher education, and professional associations can register at D2L.com.

