New Research Data Reveals that Faculty Workload can Drop with Daily AI Use

Latest Tyton Partners report, in collaboration with D2L, examines the role of AI in higher education

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, and Tyton Partners have collaborated to release the annual Time for Class survey, which gathered insights from over 3,000 respondents on the current state and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology in higher education.

The Time for Class 2025 report finds that the more instructors use AI, the more they can see the benefits. Over a third (36%) of those surveyed who use generative AI daily report a marked decrease in their workload. At the same time, instructors and administrators reported that trying to monitor student use of AI has created more work for them. Additionally, the survey reveals that most higher education institutions do not have a generative AI policy, which can leave both instructors and students to navigate challenges in AI adoption without standardized guidance or tools.

"This survey offers a snapshot of AI's ongoing impact in higher education. It also reveals opportunities that can help make the learning experience more engaging, like adopting AI that is designed to better enhance the learning experience alongside sensible rules for AI that provide clarity about its role in learning," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "With the right AI tools in place, faculty can save more valuable time on specific tasks, creating more bandwidth to engage with students one-on-one."

The report reveals that, of the respondents:

36% of instructors who use generative AI daily have experienced a decrease in workload by using the technology to streamline course development, compared to 26% who have noticed an increase and 39% who have experienced no change.

by using the technology to streamline course development, compared to 26% who have noticed an increase and 39% who have experienced no change. Instructors are open to using generative AI to help students solve in-class challenges, especially academic support (66%) and improving study habits (63%) .

. 84% of students say they turn to people – an instructor or their peers, for example – when they are struggling in a course. More instructors (29%) than students (17%) think that students turn to a generative AI tool when they are struggling.

Only 28% of institutions have an active generative AI policy and 58% are in the development stages of rolling out AI policies.

and 58% are in the development stages of rolling out AI policies. Instructors identified academic integrity (46%) and student attendance (44%) as the top instructional challenges at their institutions and are open to using AI to address these concerns.

at their institutions and are open to using AI to address these concerns. 75% of administrators and 58% of faculty agree that it is their responsibility, or that of their institution, to teach students how to effectively apply AI to their studies.

Embedded AI tools, like D2L Lumi, can be aligned to institutional policies and act as a guardrail for students and help increase learner engagement while assisting to reduce educator workloads. D2L Lumi is an AI-native offering within D2L Brightspace designed to help empower educators and learners with more personalized recommendations after quiz completion, instant feedback and grades, and practice questions aligned to course content.

To understand the challenges and opportunities technology presents in higher education, Tyton Partners surveyed approximately 1,500 instructors across 700 institutions, 300 administrators over 250 institutions and over 1,500 students in the United States.

"Our research with D2L reveals a pivotal moment for higher education institutions as they navigate the integration of AI into teaching and learning," said Catherine Shaw, Managing Director at Tyton Partners. "While there is strong alignment around the importance of preparing students to use AI, institutions need clearer strategies and tools to do so effectively."

Read more about Tyton's findings, and what they mean for higher education, from D2L experts here.

See more of Tyton's Time for Class results at TytonPartners.com.

