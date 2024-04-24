D2L Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

D2L makes progress across four key sustainability pillars as it continues to help transform the way the world learns

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, has released its second Sustainability Report. The report highlights progress D2L has made over the past year, including implementing an ethical approach to artificial intelligence (AI), launching a greenhouse gas emissions inventory, and helping to make a meaningful community impact.

D2L's mission is to transform the way the world learns by developing technology that can help make learning more accessible, engaging, and inspiring at all stages in life. This mission extends to D2L's approach to sustainability. As outlined in the report, its sustainability work contributes to economic development and broader societal goals as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

"Learning can help create and sustain human progress. In a future that is being rapidly shaped by the powerful forces of technology, climate, and societal change, learning has never been more important," says John Baker, CEO and founder of D2L. "I am pleased to share this year's sustainability report showing D2L's progress in helping to build a more sustainable and inclusive world through learning – one of D2L's foundational goals. And I look forward to finding more ways to help enact more positive change."

The report shows D2L's progress across four sustainability pillars:

Transforming the Way the World Learns: Based on a set of ethical guidelines, D2L is developing AI tools that can help empower educators to build better learning experiences and address the need for talent and skills development through its D2L for Business (D4B) offering. D2L is also engaged in creating positive impact in communities via its partnerships with Open Society University Network (OSUN) to help refugees in Kenya and, in collaboration with Blackberry, funding STEM programs for Indigenous girls and youth in Canada .

Based on a set of ethical guidelines, D2L is developing AI tools that can help empower educators to build better learning experiences and address the need for talent and skills development through its D2L for Business (D4B) offering. D2L is also engaged in creating positive impact in communities via its partnerships with Open Society University Network (OSUN) to help refugees in and, in collaboration with Blackberry, funding STEM programs for Indigenous girls and youth in . Operating with Integrity: D2L remains committed to strong cybersecurity, signing the Secure by Design Pledge and becoming one of the first companies amongst LMS leaders, and among the first Canadian companies, to add the prestigious ISO 27701 privacy certification. D2L's approach to ethical AI development can also help guide its work in building better and more personal learning experiences.

D2L remains committed to strong cybersecurity, signing the Secure by Design Pledge and becoming one of the first companies amongst LMS leaders, and among the first Canadian companies, to add the prestigious ISO 27701 privacy certification. D2L's approach to ethical AI development can also help guide its work in building better and more personal learning experiences. Empowering Our People: D2L continues to prioritize building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace to drive innovation and organizational success. D2L has increased compensation transparency and introduced a new employee resource group (ERG), Women in Action ERG.

D2L continues to prioritize building a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace to drive innovation and organizational success. D2L has increased compensation transparency and introduced a new employee resource group (ERG), Women in Action ERG. Protecting the Environment: D2L knows that education plays a critical role in addressing climate change, and it remains committed to acting responsibly in its operations. To that end, D2L this year conducted its first comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions inventory.

D2L's Sustainability Report is written in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards Software and IT Services Standard and the Global Reporting Initiative. D2L has included in this reporting cycle its first Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures-aligned report. D2L supports UN SDGs and is committed to continuously evolving its practices to help grow in alignment with the principles of sustainable development.

For more information on D2L's sustainability-focused initiatives and to download the FY24 Sustainability Report, please visit d2l.com/sustainability.

