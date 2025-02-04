Purdue University Excels and Expands Learning with D2L Brightspace

D2L Brightspace helps Purdue University expand its digital reach and reduce faculty load as a one-stop advanced learning platform

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has helped Purdue University take engaging and flexible online learning to the next level, by reaching new learners, expanding course offerings, providing better accessibility, and reducing administrative burdens on faculty.

Purdue University, one of America's top higher education institutions and an established leader in innovation and learning, set out to achieve that every student receives a high-quality, personalized learning experience. Since adopting D2L Brightspace as a one-stop centralized learning environment at the heart of on-campus, hybrid, and digital courses, Purdue has:

Expanded its course offerings while maintaining excellence at scale

Augmented accessibility to reach even more traditional and non-traditional learners

Saved faculty time giving them more opportunities to work directly with students and conduct research.

Purdue has also recently added D2L Lumi, which puts AI and machine learning at the core of D2L Brightspace to power intelligent workflows, and Creator+, which makes course content more engaging and enriching to help improve learning outcomes.

"Every course that we offer is on Brightspace and we even put additional resources on the platform for faculty to support their work," said Dr. Dimitrios Peroulis, Senior Vice President for Partnerships and Online at Purdue University. "With Brightspace, we've been able to help students on campus and online seamlessly navigate through material, connect with their peers and reach out to instructors to ask questions."

Purdue University wants to give every student the opportunity to grow, develop and explore new ideas in supportive environments, but often students with functional diversities worry that their requests for accommodations might be lost in the paperwork across classes. At the same time, resources that were already digitalized were often scattered across multiple platforms and emails. D2L Brightspace has helped centralize and simplify processes and has enabled students, regardless of ability, to learn at their best without feeling singled out.

"Every instructor absolutely loves that they can go to our class roster and set up the accessibility settings for the whole semester for each student," said Dr. Lindsay Hamm, Assistant Teaching Professor of Sociology. "If someone needs extra time, the setting just automatically applies to all their assignments. Such a subtle way to incorporate accommodations also means their privacy and dignity is protected; no one apart from faculty can see who is entitled to additional support."

With D2L Brightspace as its centralized platform for learning and teaching, Purdue is on track to provide world-class education to even more students, without creating additional administrative work for faculty.

"D2L is proud to help Purdue University build on its strong history as an innovation leader, as it continues to transform even more lives through learning," said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. "We're thrilled and inspired to work with Purdue to create more impactful, engaging, and rich learning experiences that expand access for all learners, improve outcomes, and transform lives."

Read more about how Purdue University is delivering excellent learning experiences at scale and built an accessible and centralized learning hub.

Learn more about how Brightspace is transforming teaching and learning in higher education here.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

© 2025 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L

D2L Media Contact: Colin Horgan, Executive Communications Director, D2L Corporation, [email protected], X: @D2L