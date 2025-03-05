D2L Recognized as one of the Leaders in Education Technology

G2 and Tech & Learning award D2L for commitment to innovation

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has once again been recognized as a global leader in learning software and the application of artificial intelligence in education.

D2L was recently named in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 for its AI-powered tool, D2L Lumi, which ranked first overall in the Primary, Secondary and Higher Education categories. D2L also placed third in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Education Software Products and was ranked among G2's Best Software Companies in Canada.

"D2L is honored to be recognized by G2 and Tech & Learning. These awards speak to D2L's commitment to innovation and product design," said John Baker, CEO at D2L. "Our mission has always been to transform the way the world learns, and we're proud to help our customers create world-class learning experiences that can help learners to achieve more than they dreamed possible."

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024, which recognized D2L Lumi, celebrate educational technology that has excelled in supporting learners and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development, or general management of learning resources. Judged by a panel of industry experts, this award highlights products that truly stand out in helping to advance the education sector.

"D2L Lumi is a phenomenal product. It is native inside the LMS and the AI features are integrated so the learning curve is very small. It has helped bridge the gap between the instructional design team and faculty expertise," said Elizabeth Pearsall, Assistant Provost at the American College of Financial Services. "It is the wave of the future."

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

"The one billion knowledge workers worldwide rely on software to do their best work, and they turn to G2 to guide their software purchasing decisions," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 product listings and nearly 3 million verified reviews, the G2 marketplace offers the most trusted insights software buyers can rely on. Our annual Best Software Awards showcase the best of the best among these solutions, rooted in the voice of authentic customer feedback. Congratulations to D2L and all 2025 Best Software Award winners for being among the less than 1% of vendors on G2 who earned a spot on this year's lists!"

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human.

