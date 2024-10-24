D2L and Seesaw Partner to Provide Integrated K-12 Learning Experiences to Canadian Students

EdTech Platforms Will Support Developmentally Appropriate Learning

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, and Seesaw, the leading elementary Learning Experience Platform, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the K-12 digital learning experience, providing a comprehensive solution that supports educators and families and helps to advance students through their academic journey, from foundational learning to more complex coursework.

Seesaw's innovative, multimodal tools and content engage young learners through creative multimedia activities—photos, videos, and voice recordings—that allow them to showcase their knowledge and capture hands-on experiences. D2L Brightspace complements this offering by providing a comprehensive set of learning pathways, assessments, and communication tools for K-12 learners, including many tailored to upper-grade students to help prepare them for college and career success.

This partnership means education leaders will gain greater access to age-appropriate teaching and learning tools along with a powerful new way to track student achievements and identify learning gaps as they emerge, as well as the ability to document progress throughout a student's educational journey and to build a comprehensive academic portrait of each graduate.

In addition, with best-in-class communication tools from Seesaw and D2L Brightspace, families will gain deeper insights to the student's classroom experience, providing more opportunities for parents, students and educators to stay connected. Educators and student support services will have greater visibility into learning milestones and achievement tracking. In turn, all learners – including those with disabilities and English language learners – can have their needs more closely evaluated and fully supported.

"This partnership allows us to reduce technological complexity for educators and deliver a complete learning solution that evolves with students as they progress through school," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "Together, we're empowering educators with the comprehensive and accessible tools they need to create inspiring learning moments that help students grow and improve measurable learning outcomes."

"We are excited to partner with D2L to provide a powerful pathway to support through High School and beyond. Educational leaders often face the challenge of managing multiple digital tools and platforms for different grade levels, and developmental needs, leading to fragmented learning experience for all involved. The Seesaw and D2L partnerships aims to address this challenge by providing a cohesive, integrated learning experience for all stakeholders, measuring progress at every stage of a student's academic journey," said Matt Given, CEO at Seesaw.

"Beyond simply helping to improve outcomes and make learning more engaging, we love that together, both Seesaw and Brightspace provide communication triangles between parents, teachers, and students," says John Howitt, Director of the Lambton Kent District School Board in Ontario, Canada, with 21,000 students. "Seesaw is age-appropriate for our youngest learners, with tools and content that are simple and consistent, while Brightspace provides more complex and sophisticated tools to support older learners. Together, they offer a learning pathway that is holistic and cohesive."



