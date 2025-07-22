D2L Launches Accessibility+ to Help Transform Digital Learning and Support Learners to Thrive

New solution can help bring more scalable, sustainable, and human-centered digital accessibility to education

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today introduced D2L Accessibility+ during its annual Fusion user conference, a new solution designed to help meet the unique needs of learners and provide more equitable access to content. Built in partnership with the learning optimization and accessibility experts at ansrsource, Accessibility+ can offer a more powerful combination of AI-driven automation and human oversight to help deliver highly inclusive WCAG 2.2 AA-compliant learning experiences across all content types.

At its heart, Accessibility+ is designed to help increase equity in education and can help remove the barriers many learners face. Learning providers in K-12, higher education and corporate environments can often face significant challenges — tight budgets, complex content ecosystems, and evolving standards. Accessibility+ can help meet these needs with a more flexible, affordable, and sustainable solution that can scale with the institution.

Two levels of service, Accessibility+ Starter and Accessibility+ Enterprise, help organizations build more accessible learning experiences and deliver real learning outcomes.

D2L Accessibility+ provides:

Full-spectrum coverage: Accessibility scan for PDFs, HTML, and videos to SCORM, and external links.

Accessibility scan for PDFs, HTML, and videos to SCORM, and external links. Smart automation: Accessibility+ Enterprise tier can deliver up to 60% of common fixes, plus advanced tagging for complex tables, lists, and structures.

Accessibility+ Enterprise tier can deliver up to 60% of common fixes, plus advanced tagging for complex tables, lists, and structures. Always-on monitoring: Can proactively scan for accessibility gaps as content is created or updated.

Can proactively scan for accessibility gaps as content is created or updated. Meaningful insights: Dashboards and reports that can provide clear, actionable data to help drive institution-wide progress.

Dashboards and reports that can provide clear, actionable data to help drive institution-wide progress. Multilingual and global-ready support: Supports scanning of Unicode and ASCII character sets, including right-to-left languages.

"We believe accessibility is not just a compliance box to check—it's a true commitment to learners," said Kenneth Chapman, SVP of Strategic Alliances & Channel Sales at D2L. "D2L Accessibility+ can help organizations to meet the diverse needs of learners by blending the speed of AI with the care of human experts. Together with our partner ansrsource, we're helping institutions to unlock more inclusive, equitable learning experiences for learners."

With more than 20 years of experience supporting top universities, corporations, and learning providers, ansrsource brings deep expertise in both Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and enterprise-grade digital accessibility. Their managed services model can help provide institutions with expert consultation, role-based training, and remediation workflows tailored to their content and governance strategies.

"We're thrilled to partner with D2L to co-develop Accessibility+," said Rajiv Narayana, ansrsource President and CEO. "We work with many different learning organizations to solve many different types of learning challenges, and we stay closely attuned to gaps in the learning space so we can develop thoughtful solutions like this one."

D2L Accessibility+ is now available for D2L Brightspace customers. Institutions can start small and scale quickly with guided implementation, expert training, and full support.

To learn more or request a demo, visit D2L.com/Accessibility-Plus.

About ansrsource

ansrsource optimizes learning by solving training and education workflow challenges, scaling them reliably, and continually making them more efficient and affordable. Our adaptive workforce and agile processes drive our ability to deliver AI-enabled learning solutions geared toward helping clients deliver results—including enhanced engagement, competency, operational excellence, and stronger financial outcomes. Learn Toward Tomorrow, Outperform Today. Learn more at www.ansrsource.com.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

