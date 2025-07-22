D2L Advances Breakthrough Personalized Learning with New AI Features

Latest updates to D2L Lumi deliver automated grading, tutor support, and deeper learning insights

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced new Artificial Intelligence (AI) experiences with D2L Lumi, to help learners access more tailored, highly personalized study supports.

These new features can also make it easier to build higher-quality, personalized learning activities and assessments quickly, allowing educators to reinvest time saved into their learners.

D2L Lumi now includes:

D2L Lumi Study Support: After completing a quiz, learners receive tailored recommendations based on their performance, helping them focus on areas for growth and upskilling.

After completing a quiz, learners receive tailored recommendations based on their performance, helping them focus on areas for growth and upskilling. D2L Lumi Insights: Educators gain immediate visibility into learner behavior around quizzes – including the Lumi Study Support recommendations and how learners can put those adaptive recommendations into practice after a quiz.

Educators gain immediate visibility into learner behavior around quizzes – including the Lumi Study Support recommendations and how learners can put those adaptive recommendations into practice after a quiz. D 2L Lumi Tutor: An intelligent teaching and learning chat, integrated into course content, delivering real-time assistance to learners about everything from due dates, personalized study plans, instant practice, and roleplay.

An intelligent teaching and learning chat, integrated into course content, delivering real-time assistance to learners about everything from due dates, personalized study plans, instant practice, and roleplay. D2L Lumi Feedback: Instructors can automate grading by generating text and rubric feedback based on their own notes, saving time while seeing that feedback remains authentic and accurate.

"We're thrilled to share the latest AI updates with D2L Lumi, marking a step forward in how AI can help elevate teaching and learning," said John Baker, President, Founder and CEO at D2L. "With new features that can make it easier and faster to deliver personalized learning activities, guide learners with timely study support, and gain deeper insights into learner progress and where to act, educators can focus more on what truly matters—helping learners succeed. By putting humans in the driver's seat, we're designing and harnessing AI-native capabilities in our learning platform to help unlock insights and bring to life new possibilities for the future of learning."

"D2L Lumi is a phenomenal product. It is the wave of the future," said Elizabeth Pearsall, Assistant Provost for Teaching and Learning at The American College of Financial Services. "Somebody told me a few years ago one of reasons they like D2L as a company was because it really focused on taking the software and the LMS platforms to the next level. And I think D2L has done a phenomenal job with that with D2L Lumi."

D2L Lumi is helping learning leaders build experiences that are tailored to help learners reach their goals, backed by insightful analytics. Hear how educators are leveraging the power of AI to help elevate learning at www.D2L.com/Lumi.

Reimagining D2L Link

D2L also introduced enhancements to D2L Link, designed to help simplify integrations across D2L Brightspace. With automated workflows and improved data accuracy, D2L Link helps institutions create a more connected learning ecosystem, streamline tasks, and unlock a more holistic view of learner progress.

Learn more about how D2L Link can unlock better insights and increase efficiency at www.D2L.com/Brightspace/Integrations.

