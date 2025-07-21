Project Management Institute Selects D2L Brightspace to Help Power Global Learning Ecosystem

D2L Brightspace set to help deliver personalized learning experiences for project professionals worldwide

SAVANNAH, GA, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has been selected by the Project Management Institute (PMI), a leading authority for project professionals, to help power their digital learning ecosystem.

After a comprehensive evaluation, PMI selected D2L Brightspace to support their ambitions for transformative global learning for the project professions and help make it easier to deliver more adaptive learning paths based on specific career goals.

"We're honored that the Project Management Institute has chosen D2L to help power their global learning ecosystem and support the development of project management professionals worldwide," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "At D2L, we're passionate about transforming the future of work and learning. We're proud to support PMI as they drive more meaningful and sustainable change across industries and help empower professionals at every stage of their careers and life-long learning journeys."

With nearly 750,000 members across more than 200 countries worldwide, PMI has been committed to global project, program and portfolio management success for 55 years, helping to equip both current and aspiring professionals with more career-long learning and development opportunities. PMI offers globally recognized certifications, professional development courses, standards, research, and networking opportunities to help advance careers and improve organizational success.

D2L can help PMI to deliver learning, at the right time, in the right way, to more project professionals around the world. Through this work, D2L can support PMI as it expands its global impact by equipping more individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to turn ideas into reality.

Learn more about how global training organizations are unlocking learning opportunities with D2L Brightspace, here.

About PMI

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.PMI.org.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

X: @D2L

© 2025 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L

D2L Media Contact: Colin Horgan, Executive Communications Director, D2L Corporation, [email protected]