University of the People Selects D2L Brightspace to Help Enhance the Learning Experience and Drive Student Success

D2L Lumi and Creator+ can help deliver highly engaging and more personalized learning experiences

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has been selected by the University of the People, the first tuition-free, American accredited online university, to help deliver higher-quality, more engaging learning experiences to more than 150,000 students in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

University of the People selected D2L Brightspace to replace its current learning management system and help further its mission: to increase equitable access to quality education that can be accessed anywhere, anytime. As a human-centered learning platform, D2L Brightspace can enable instructors and course designers to help save valuable time while delivering more engaging and personalized experiences for this growing community of online learners.

With D2L Brightspace, University of the People are set to have access to powerful learning tools, including:

D2L Lumi, D2L's AI offering, that can help increase learning scalability and efficiency for instructional designers and instructors.

D2L Creator+, D2L's content authoring tool, to help build more engaging learning experiences and integrate a variety of interactive content types with H5P.

D2L Performance+, D2L's learning analytics dashboard, to help unlock insights into student success and retention and help educators maximize results.

"At D2L, we believe everyone deserves access to high-quality learning experiences, despite ability, location, or circumstance. We're proud to help support University of the People, who share our commitment to transforming the way the world learns," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "I'm so inspired by how University of the People is breaking barriers and helping to empower learners to accomplish more than they dreamed possible."

University of the People offers affordable access to associate and bachelor's degree programs in business administration, computer science, and health science, as well as MBA, MSIT, M.Ed., and certificate programs. More than 18,000 of its learners are refugees and over 4,000 are Afghan women studying remotely in the safety of their homes.

"At University of the People, we are committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent so many from accessing quality higher education. Our partnership with D2L marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver a more engaging, scalable, and inclusive learning experience," said Shai Reshef, President, University of the People. "By leveraging D2L Brightspace and its powerful tools, we can better support our diverse global student body and help our faculty work more efficiently as we continue to redefine what's possible in education."

About UoPeople

University of the People (UoPeople) is the Education Revolution. It is the first non-profit, tuition-free, American-accredited online university. Currently, there are over 152,000 students from more than 200 countries enrolled at the university. Designed to open access to higher education globally, UoPeople helps qualified high school graduates overcome financial, geographic, political, and personal constraints keeping them from collegiate studies. The university offers certificate, associate, and bachelor's degree programs in business administration, computer science, and health science, as well as MBA, MSIT, and M.Ed. programs. Graduates of UoPeople can be found working at such companies as Deloitte, Amazon, Apple, Pfizer, Google, Microsoft, and IBM. UoPeople collaborates with NYU Abu Dhabi, McGill University, and the University of Edinburgh and has been supported by foundations such as the Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Hewlett Foundation. UoPeople President Shai Reshef recently received the Yidan Prize for Educational Development, known as the "Nobel Prize" of higher ed. Learn more at www.UoPeople.edu.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at www.D2L.com.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

