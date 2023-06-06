D2L Expands Higher Education Footprint in Canada

Western University, George Brown College, The University of Windsor, and other Canadian higher education institutions are choosing D2L to help deliver high-quality educational experiences

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is helping more Canadian colleges and universities by delivering an easy-to-use learning innovation platform, better partnership experience, and flexible design.

In May 2023, Western University selected D2L Brightspace as its new learning management system of choice to help enrich the student experience for more than 40,000 students and promote teaching and learning for the future. D2L Brightspace will deliver Western University with support for mobile devices, a modern and intuitive interface, integration with other eLearning tools, and help increase performance to meet their growth demands.

"D2L has an impressive track record of supporting large research institutions and international learners. We share a commitment to thinking and acting globally," said Dr. Susan Lewis, Vice-Provost (Academic Programs) at Western University. "We look forward to improving our mobile device support, integration capabilities, and user experience as we implement Brightspace on campus."

"We are excited to partner with Western University, ranked one of the top 1% of higher education institutions worldwide, to help build engaging learning experiences and inspire innovation," said Lee Poteck, SVP, Sales and Customer Success at D2L. "D2L already has a broad user base across Canada, and what really helps to set us apart is how we partner with customers to achieve better outcomes."

D2L already serves more than half of the U15 Canada, as well as a large customer base of Canadian institutions, including: McGill University, McMaster University, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph, University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Saint Mary's University, Conestoga College, and many others. Other top Canadian higher education institutions have also selected D2L Brightspace over the past year, including:

George Brown College – In October 2022 , George Brown College , one of Ontario's largest colleges serving more than 27,000 full-time students from Canada and around the world, and more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually.

– In , , one of largest colleges serving more than 27,000 full-time students from and around the world, and more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. The University of Windsor – In July 2022 , The University of Windsor chose to switch from its existing Learning Management System (LMS) to D2L Brightspace to help transform the learning experience for 17,000 students. Faculty, staff and students selected D2L Brightspace for its modern, intuitive interface, content creation tools, integrated chat function, mobile-first design and accessibility features.

– In , The chose to switch from its existing Learning Management System (LMS) to D2L Brightspace to help transform the learning experience for 17,000 students. Faculty, staff and students selected D2L Brightspace for its modern, intuitive interface, content creation tools, integrated chat function, mobile-first design and accessibility features. Brock University – In April 2022 , Brock University in Ontario selected D2L Brightspace to replace its previous LMS to deliver an experience that is well-suited to serve the needs of the university's students and instructors. Through this partnership, Brock University will support more than 19,000 students and equip instructors with an intuitive interface, seamless multimedia integration, marking and feedback tools.

– In , in selected D2L Brightspace to replace its previous LMS to deliver an experience that is well-suited to serve the needs of the university's students and instructors. Through this partnership, will support more than 19,000 students and equip instructors with an intuitive interface, seamless multimedia integration, marking and feedback tools. Mount Royal University – In April 2022 , Mount Royal University based in Calgary, Alberta selected D2L Brightspace to replace its previous LMS and support over 14,000 students. Implemented in fall 2022, D2L Brightspace is helping to increase efficiency, deliver a more streamlined aesthetic and dedicated mobile layout, and more robust accessibility and collaboration features.

Learn more about D2L and how its digital learning experts have designed and support one of the most motivational, engaging and inspiring learning experiences.

