D2L Brightspace Continues to Help Serve Canada's Energy Sector

D2L's learning innovation platform is flexible, secure, and can be used for energy education

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is proving its value for energy sector organizations in Canada, helping to provide them with a flexible, adaptable and reliable platform to deliver unique, secure and critical training and development for workers.

"We know that high quality training and development has a real impact on improving outcomes," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "The energy sector has a tremendous focus on the development of its people, with an emphasis on safety and next-generation technical skills, and we're thrilled to be a partner in that important work with these great clients."

D2L Brightspace has been selected by key organizations servicing the energy sector in Canada, including:

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) – In January 2023 , Canada's oldest oil and gas trade association for the drilling and well servicing sector, chose Brightspace to help create an accessible and modern driving program to help drivers adhere to the highest industry safety standards.





In , oldest oil and gas trade association for the drilling and well servicing sector, chose Brightspace to help create an accessible and modern driving program to help drivers adhere to the highest industry safety standards. National Safety Services (NSS) – NSS offers expertly designed and delivered courses in health, safety, investigations, safe work procedures and leadership. They selected Brightspace in January 2023 to launch its flagship workplace harassment training program, in addition to other programs in its multiple areas of expertise.





– NSS offers expertly designed and delivered courses in health, safety, investigations, safe work procedures and leadership. They selected Brightspace in to launch its flagship workplace harassment training program, in addition to other programs in its multiple areas of expertise. Energy Safety Canada – Canada's national safety association for Canada's energy industry chose Brightspace to host its Common Safety Orientation. Energy Safety Canada now delivers over 20 courses using Brightspace to over 75,000 Canadians per year in need of health and safety training in the energy sector. Energy Safety Canada has been a D2L customer since December 2017 .

These organizations join others in the sector already using Brightspace to deliver high-quality training and skills development in Canada and across North America.

