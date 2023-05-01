D2L Appoints Jennifer Ogden-Reese as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Ogden-Reese as Chief Marketing Officer, who will lead D2L's global marketing efforts.

Ogden-Reese brings more than 20 years of experience leading customer marketing and strategy. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at 2U, an education tech company in the higher education space. Previously, Ogden-Reese was a member of the executive team at live event ticketing platform, SeatGeek, where she served as CMO, overseeing all aspects of marketing and customer support. She has also held senior roles at ecommerce company Gwynnie Bee and at Time, Inc. where she led a multi-platform consumer strategy for some of the most recognizable media brands in the world, including People, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, and Essence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the D2L senior leadership team to lead our global marketing efforts," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "She is a highly accomplished leader with a great track record, and we look forward to her contributions as we work to enhance all aspects of the marketing function."

"As an innovator in the learning technology space, D2L has built a strong customer base and reputation, and I'm excited to work with the team to build on this foundation and contribute to the company's mission to transform the way the world learns," added Jennifer Ogden-Reese. "I see tremendous opportunity for marketing to help accelerate D2L's brand awareness in all its markets."

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

