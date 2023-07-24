D2L and University of Waterloo Collaborate to Future-Proof Workforce

WatSPEED's professional development training now available through D2L Wave

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, and WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo are partnering to help working professionals maintain a competitive edge in their careers. With this collaboration, WatSPEED's course offerings are now accessible on the D2L Wave Platform.

The partnership with D2L Wave deepens the University of Waterloo's long and successful relationship with D2L, which was founded by John Baker in 1999 while he was a student at the University. For many years, Waterloo has used the D2L Brightspace platform to support student learning.

"I'm thrilled that D2L Wave can allow more people to access the innovative culture of learning at the University of Waterloo like I did and are able to harness it to find ways to change the world," said John Baker, CEO of D2L. "We believe that by helping people learn throughout their careers we can create both personal and professional success over the long term. D2L Wave's partnership with WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo can help do just that."

Designed to help support the workforce of the future and positioned at the intersection of technology and business, WatSPEED delivers training on leading-edge business practices, disruptive technologies and job skills of the future. Courses include hands-on instruction on predictive analytics, Large Language Models, digital transformation, and advanced leadership.

"WatSPEED courses are responsive to emerging trends and designed to help professionals and executives keep pace with new technologies and stay at the forefront of innovation," said Sanjeev Gill, executive director of WatSPEED and associate vice-president, innovation at Waterloo. "By collaborating with D2L Wave, we are poised to empower even more professionals and business leaders to thrive, which helps grow the economy and strengthen communities."

To learn more about D2L Wave, please visit: https://www.d2l.com/wave/. To learn more about the current course offerings and to get information on registration, please visit: https://uwaterloo.ca/watspeed/.

About WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo

In a complex and rapidly evolving world, WatSPEED at the University of Waterloo offers professional and executive education that's designed to be different. Positioned at the intersection of technology and business and rooted in experiential education, WatSPEED supports the workforce of the future through continuously evolving to outpace major technological, societal, environmental and economic disruption. WatSPEED delivers education that will help professionals rapidly adapt, compete, and thrive through change.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.



Twitter: @D2L

© 2023 D2L Corporation.



The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and 2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE D2L

For further information: WatSpeed: Pamela Smyth. Media Relations Manager. University of Waterloo. 519 573-1663; D2L Media Contact: Tory Waldron, PR Director, D2L Corporation, [email protected]