D2L and Sinclair Community College Launch Free K-12 Cybersecurity Course

D2L continues to advance commitment to 'Secure by Design' pledge made at White House summit

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has launched a free K-12 Cybersecurity course, in partnership with Sinclair Community College, to help meet commitments outlined during the White House's Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools. The course builds on the progress that D2L has already made toward these commitments as well as its long-standing industry-leading practices and educational mission.

The free cybersecurity course is designed to help meet the unique needs of K-12 school system leaders in understanding and responding to the growing cybersecurity threat. This self-paced D2L Open Course, developed with interactive elements using D2L's Creator+ course authoring tool, can provide K-12 administrators with essential knowledge about the most likely school threats and essential mitigation practices, as well as with actionable information that can lead forward their system's cybersecurity resilience.

"Both D2L and Sinclair Community College attended the White House Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools in August and are thrilled to partner on this free cybersecurity course," said Kyle Jones, Information Technology Chair at Sinclair Community College. "Our mission is to find the need and endeavor to meet it. This partnership with D2L allows us to empower our local K-12 administrators with the knowledge and skills they need to protect their students, staff, and data from cyber threats."

Sinclair Community College has been a D2L Brightspace customer since 2012 and is a leader in undergraduate education, offering 20+ degrees, certificates, and programs in information technology and cyber security. Through the Sinclair Center for Cyber Security and related programs, Sinclair College has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and received National Science Foundation grants to support cybersecurity education.

"Over the past decade, D2L has been a leader in helping educators successfully navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital learning. It has required us to be vigilant and adaptable to help keep learning safe and secure," said Stephen Laster, President of D2L. "One of the most important aspects of addressing cybersecurity issues is a willingness to learn, and I believe today's free cybersecurity course can play a part in helping us all stay agile in the face of evolving threats."

In addition to releasing the course, D2L has also further addressed Principle 2 of the CISA Secure by Design Pledge to increase its transparency by updating D2L Security Practices and further treating security as an integral aspect of its product roadmap; and publishing its Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) to increase visibility and collaboration, including terms regarding authorization of testing, legal safe harbour, public disclosure, and remediation processes.

Learn more about D2L's commitments to cybersecurity at https://www.d2l.com/security or on the Brightspace Community.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

About Sinclair Community College

Sinclair Community College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs, including specialized and technical areas of study that are in high demand in the Dayton region. Sinclair is recognized as a local and national leader in delivering high-quality and affordable higher education. In 2023, Sinclair Community College was named the top college in the country for sustained and persistent student success when it received the esteemed Leah Meyer Austin Award from Achieving the Dream. One of the oldest and best-known community colleges in the nation, Sinclair was founded in 1887 and is a board member of the prestigious League for Innovation in the Community College. Learn more at Sinclair.edu.

