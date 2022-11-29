D2L Adventure: Expanding Digital Resource Offering for K-12

Package of interactive, customizable course content will help educators save time and deliver personalized learning experiences

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company is bringing users additional functionality through D2L Adventure, adding some of D2L's best curriculum-aligned digital resources supported by D2L Brightspace, an industry-leading learning innovation platform. D2L Adventure features high-quality digital course content for learners in grades one to nine in North America, designed and supported by a team of education experts to help educators focus on what matters most: their students.

D2L Adventure provides schools with customizable, curriculum-aligned resources for in-person, virtual and blended learning. D2L's in-house team of digital learning experts design and support these resources, using their experience as teachers, instructional designers and multimedia creators. Built within D2L Brightspace, D2L Adventure includes:

out-of-the-box digital lessons and assessments,

interactive course activities,

engaging videos and graphics,

step-by-step teacher guides,

activities to build social emotional learning skills,

easy-to-follow tools for parents and guardians; and more.

"Today, there is a high demand for modern, integrated, engaging digital resources that help educators save time and allow them to focus on teaching – and D2L Adventure helps make it easy for clients to rise to the challenge," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "D2L Adventure is engaging curriculum-aligned resources that is fully integrated with Brightspace to personalize, accelerate, and inspire learning, all supported by our exceptional team of experts in learning."

D2L Adventure currently offers 45 curriculum-aligned Ontario digital resources, includin g Trillium Listed content, with more than 700 instructional videos, and over 1,800 lessons and more than 22,000 graphic assets These digital resources are also available for use in all the Canadian provinces, strengthening D2L's position in Canada as one of the leading online learning innovation platform. D2L has also expanded D2L Adventure to the U.S. market with English Language Arts & Math standards-aligned content for learners in fifth to eighth grade.

Designed by educators for educators, D2L Adventure amplifies D2L's mission to help modernize and personalize learning by delivering exceptional services and digital resources to educators and their students. With D2L Adventure, educators can:

Save valuable time with ready-to-use interactive content to help promote active learning, and easily tailored tools that can be accessed anytime and anywhere

with ready-to-use interactive content to help promote active learning, and easily tailored tools that can be accessed anytime and anywhere Deliver highly accessible and more inclusive course content to learners with exceptional standards-aligned instructional and technical design across resources

to learners with exceptional standards-aligned instructional and technical design across resources Gain timely insight into student progress using built-in practice assessments

using built-in practice assessments Evaluate student understanding using integrated assignments and quizzes based on curriculum outcomes built into the Brightspace platform

using integrated assignments and quizzes based on curriculum outcomes built into the Brightspace platform Augment content based on classroom needs and current events using Brightspace content tools or Creator+

using Brightspace content tools or Creator+ Have the support of D2L's subject matter experts through implementation and any added customization services to help ensure the digital resources are optimized to work in any classroom.

"This was the first time in a long time where I saw something and was like 'this is amazing,'" said Naomi Weller, a teacher with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board. "If you want teachers to be better teachers, you need to give them the material so they can focus on teaching. The [D2L Adventure digital resources] are the best thing I've seen in my teaching experience."

D2L Adventure helps to deliver on goals that D2L established in acquiring exclusive course content and talent from Bayfield Design in August 2021, which responded to the needs of educators, learners and parents. D2L has since rebranded, improved, and adapted content in various disciplines for grades one to nine. With this expansion, D2L remains committed to being a leader in open-standard platforms, empowering customers to determine the right mix of solutions to support their business and learner needs.

Learn more about D2L Adventure

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

Twitter: @D2L

© 2022 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L EU B.V., D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

SOURCE D2L

For further information: D2L MEDIA CONTACT: Tory Waldron, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, D2L Corporation, [email protected]