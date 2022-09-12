Cyclists Ride 850 km from Toronto to NYC to raise over $685,000 for Campfire Circle during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, September 14, 38 cyclists will depart Toronto and embark on a five-day, 850-km journey through Ontario, New York State and Pennsylvania before arriving in New York City on September 18. In addition to this amazing endurance feat, the R2//NYC riders are raising much-needed funds for Campfire Circle (formerly known as Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium), a charity that supports kids and families affected by childhood cancer.

The R2//NYC riders have already raised over $687,000, which represents 275 weeks of camp funded for the organization. As the ride commences this Wednesday, the riders hope to raise at least $700,000 to support Campfire Circle's year-round programming in children's hospitals, community events and overnight camps. Donations can be made at https://support.campfirecircle.org/r2nyc/donate.

"We're so grateful for the support of these cyclists who are helping to bring joy and laughter to kids who need it most," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "Right now, kids and families affected by childhood cancer need the joy and adventure of our camp-inspired programs more than ever. Thank you, R2//NYC riders and support crew, for giving these children the gift of fun, friendship and community!"

The riders come from various communities across Ontario, including Toronto, Collingwood, Hamilton, London and Milton, all united in their goal to give kids with cancer the chance to just be kids. The R2//NYC group includes: Dr. Stacey Marjerrison, an oncology doctor at Hamilton Health Sciences and a longtime volunteer with Campfire Circle; Adam van Koeverden, who is an Olympian, MP for Milton, and a longstanding camp supporter; and Keith Simmonds, the general manager of Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls, who has rallied the Great Wolf Lodge community to raise over $325,000.

We are hosting an official Rider Send Off event on Wednesday, September 14, at our Campfire Circle office in Toronto at 464 Bathurst Street. The event is scheduled from 7:45–9:00 am, with remarks around 8:15 am, followed by riders assembling in the parking lot at 8:30 am, and departing at 8:45 am.

About Campfire Circle

Childhood cancer changes lives. So does camp. At Campfire Circle, we are passionate about building a world where children affected by cancer thrive and families heal. Through our year-round hospital, community and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. We know that by creating joyful and playful experiences, we give kids the chance to just be kids, so that families can rediscover a spark of light and laughter—this is what healing through happiness looks like. To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

