Cyclists Ride 850 km from Toronto to NYC for Campfire Circle to Support Kids Affected by Cancer or Serious Illness

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, September 19, 41 cyclists will depart from Toronto on a five-day, 850-km journey to New York City, raising much-needed funds for Campfire Circle, a charity that provides life-changing, camp-inspired programs to kids affected by cancer or serious illness and their families.

Since 2018, R2//NYC riders have cycled a route across Ontario, New York State, and Pennsylvania in support of Campfire Circle. This year, riders will cycle an average distance of 170 km a day and climb 9,000 metres over five days, which is equivalent to summiting Mt Everest. The ride always culminates in New York City's Times Square where cyclists are greeted by family, friends, and supporters.

With a $1-million fundraising goal this year, R2//NYC has already raised $600,000, representing 240 weeks of play-based programs in children's hospitals, community activities, and overnight camps. In 2022, riders raised $850,000 for Campfire Circle.

"With every ride, I remember how fortunate I am to be able to get on my bike and play. It motivates me to fundraise and reach our $1 million goal so that kids with cancer or serious illness have the same opportunities to play as I have," says Keld Juulsgaard, one of R2//NYC's founding members.

"We're so grateful for the support of R2//NYC cyclists who are helping to bring healing through happiness to kids and families across Ontario," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "These funds fuel our programs that improve kids' overall well-being, help them build resiliency, and develop life-long friendships."

Riders come from various communities across Ontario, including Toronto, Huntsville, and Caledon, all united in their goal to give kids affected by cancer or serious illness the chance to just be kids.

The R2//NYC journey begins with an official Rider Send-Off event on Tuesday, September 19, at our Campfire Circle office in Toronto (464 Bathurst Street). The event is scheduled from 7:45–9:00 a.m., with remarks around 8:15 a.m., followed by riders assembling in the parking lot at 8:30 a.m., and departing at 8:45 a.m.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camps. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

